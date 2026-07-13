Trekkers, Are You Headed To Pune Soon? Check These Safety Restrictions At Lohagad Fort, Tiger Point And More Before You Travel

Check These Safety Restrictions At Lohagad Fort, Tiger Point And More Before You Travel |

People have been waiting for the monsoon, which has finally arrived, although it is late. Travellers and nature enthusiasts are already making their way to trek and explore the beauty of nature. If you love to explore nature during the monsoon, then one of the best places you shouldn't miss is Maharashtra.

But why Maharashtra? Because of its geographical division by the Western Ghats. And one of the most popular places to visit in Maharashtra is Pune. So, if you are planning to visit the city, one thing you should be aware of is that authorities have introduced several safety restrictions at popular tourist destinations, including Lohagad Fort, Tiger Point, Bhushi Dam and other crowded spots, to ensure visitor safety during the rainy season. Keep reading to know more about it.

Lohagad Fort | X/ @IndiaAesthetica

Authorities have imposed restrictions for travellers in Pune

Monsoon is here and many people are planning to travel, hike or trek. Keeping this in mind, the Pune district administration has implemented strict safety restrictions at some of the most popular tourist spots, including Lohagad Fort. Heavy rainfall has made trekking routes slippery, increased water flow at waterfalls and dams, and raised the risk of accidents. In response, local authorities and the district administration have stepped up safety measures to prevent mishaps. Apart from Lohagad Fort, the restrictions also apply to other tourist locations, including Visapur Fort, Tikona Fort, Lion's Point, Tung Fort, Tiger Point, Shivling Point, Karla Caves, Bhaje Caves and the Pavana Dam area.

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What are the new rules?

Authorities have imposed restrictions at 10 popular tourist destinations in the Maval and Lonavala region. The prohibitory orders will remain in force until August 31. Under the new rules, tourists are not allowed to enter deep water, sit under waterfalls, take selfies near cliffs or dangerous spots, or participate in any activity that could put their lives at risk. Officials have also stepped up monitoring and surveillance at all these sites to ensure visitors follow the safety guidelines.

The administration has also asked tourists not to play loud music, pollute tourist spots, including water bodies, or create noise while visiting these destinations. Drivers have also been warned against driving vehicles into bodies of water or performing risky stunts. Violations of any of these rules could lead to legal action under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

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Safety tips for trekkers

Before heading out, check the latest weather forecast and any travel advisories. Wear sturdy trekking shoes with good grip, carry rain gear, drink plenty of water and avoid trekking alone. Starting early in the day and informing friends or family about your route is also recommended.

Authorities have appealed to tourists to cooperate with safety guidelines and avoid overcrowding at popular viewpoints. Following these precautions will help ensure a safe and enjoyable monsoon experience while exploring Pune's scenic hills and forts.

If you are planning a trip to Lohagad Fort, Tiger Point or nearby attractions this season, staying updated on official advisories and respecting safety restrictions can make your journey both memorable and secure.