COVID update: Travelling abroad for New Year? Here are new guidelines you need to know

With the sudden rise in COVID cases in China, the US and some other countries, India has issues new guidelines for international arrivals. The new guidelines have come in effect from today, Saturday, December 24. Here's everything you need to know.

Can you travel abroad?

Yes, you can! However, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

What to ensure during travel

Use mask and physical distancing in the flight/travel and at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of COVID during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

On arrival

De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above).

Read Also All you need to know about Omicron BF.7 variant

Post arrival protocols

A sub-section (2% of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter.

If such travellers' samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol.

Guidelines for travelers coming in to India

Starting from December 24, every travelers coming to India has to undergo thermal screening.

Anyone found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to a designated medical facility.

No other country has announced any significant measures for travellers yet, though Singapore has beefed up protection for staff who are interacting with arrivals. All personnel, including those working at taxi stands at the airport, will wear enhanced personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and face shields. Thailand's health officials have confirmed that that New Year celebrations will go on as planned.