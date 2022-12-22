All you need to know about Omicron BF.7 variant

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 22, 2022
After being detected in China, Japan, South Korea, US, UK and in European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark; two cases of the Omicron BF.7 variant were reported in Gujarat and two from Odisha
The new Omicron variant is known to spread very fast and has a shorter incubation period
The symptoms remain the same as with any other upper respiratory infection such as fever, cough, sore throat, and running nose
The symptoms also includes fatigue, headache and body pain, stomach pain and loose motions
A person infected with this virus, even if they are asymptomatic, can transmit the virus to another 10-18 people
The government had advised people to wear masks in crowded/ enclosed places although it is not mandatory yet and also asked the people to not panic. Maintain social distancing, avoid public gatherings and international travel
One must maintain proper hygiene, wash hands, to prevent the infection and ensure getting vaccinated
BF.7 has a 4.4-fold higher neutralization resistance than the original Covid variant meaning that antibodies from an individual were less likely to neutralize or destroy BF.7
BF.7 is said to be fuelling the current Covid crisis in China. As per reports, the Chinese are still vulnerable to the virus because of low immunity
Epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding recently predicted that over 60% of China and 10% of the Earth's population is likely to be infected over the next three months, with deaths likely in the millions
All international airports in India will start random testing of incoming passengers with effect from Wednesday, 21 December
Follow government-issued guidelines to protect ourselves and others and prevent a potential fourth wave
Thanks For Reading!