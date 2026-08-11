 Toxic Star Tara Sutaria Takes Over Ahmedabad In ₹88,000 Midnight Lehenga, Diamond Jewels
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Toxic Star Tara Sutaria Takes Over Ahmedabad In ₹88,000 Midnight Lehenga, Diamond Jewels

Toxic star Tara Sutaria recently attended an event in Ahmedabad wearing a midnight blue lehenga. Priced at ₹87,990 and currently sold out, the dazzling ensemble featured a structured corset blouse, an embellished voluminous skirt and a sheer dupatta. She paired the look with diamond jewellery, soft side-swept waves and polished neutral makeup for a glamorous, old-Hollywood-inspired finish.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Toxic Star Tara Sutaria Takes Over Ahmedabad In ₹88,000 Midnight Lehenga, Diamond Jewels

Tara Sutaria knows how to make a traditional silhouette feel instantly glamorous, and her latest Ahmedabad appearance was no exception. With Toxic on the horizon, the actress stepped out in a deep blue lehenga that brought together dramatic embellishments and old-Hollywood glamour, making a strong case for midnight hues at festive celebrations.

Decoding Tara Sutaria's midnight blue lehenga

For the event, Tara donned a midnight blue lehenga from the label Basanti, featuring a voluminous skirt and elaborate surface embroidery. The lehenga was heavily embellished with shimmering sequins, delicate beads, and crystal tassels, creating a statement finish every time it caught the light.

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The actress paired the skirt with a matching corset-inspired blouse, designed with a figure-skimming shape and intricate sequin work. Tara further draped a sheer dupatta over one shoulder, which showcased the same shiny embellishments.

According to Basanti's website, the ensemble is priced at ₹87,990 and is currently sold out.

Rather than piling on traditional jewellery, Tara opted for a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings that added sparkle to the midnight-blue palette.

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Her beauty styling gave the ethnic outfit an additional dose of glamour. Tara kept her makeup luminous with dewy skin, perfectly bronzed features, a highlighted glow, flushed cheeks, shimmering eyes, and glossy nude lips. She rounded off her glam with her voluminous brown hair in soft, bouncy waves, swept to one side for a classic, cinematic finish.

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