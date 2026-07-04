Tourists Surge For Rainy Picnics As Lonavala's Bhushi Dam Overflows Following Heavy Rains; Here Are Top 5 Waterfalls Near Mumbai To Visit |

With monsoon showers intensifying across Maharashtra, Lonavala's iconic Bhushi Dam has once again transformed into a major attraction for rain lovers. Continuous rainfall has caused the dam to overflow, creating stunning cascades that rush down its stone steps. Viral videos on social media show hundreds of tourists gathering at the popular spot to soak in the cool weather and enjoy the breathtaking sight.

Every monsoon, Bhushi Dam becomes one of the busiest weekend destinations for travellers from Mumbai and Pune. Located almost midway between the two cities, the spot attracts families, bikers, and trekking enthusiasts looking to experience the season's beauty. The overflowing waters, lush green hills, and mist-covered surroundings make it one of Maharashtra's favourite rainy-day escapes.

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If you're planning a monsoon road trip, here are five picturesque waterfalls near Mumbai worth adding to your itinerary.

1. Bhivpuri Waterfall (Karjat)

Distance from Mumbai: Approx. 75 km

One of the most popular monsoon destinations, Bhivpuri Waterfall offers a refreshing natural pool and easy accessibility. Take a train to Bhivpuri Road station or drive via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

2. Bhagirath Waterfall (Vangani)

Distance from Mumbai: Approx. 70 km

Located near Vangani, this seasonal waterfall is perfect for a peaceful monsoon outing. Visitors can take a local train to Vangani station and enjoy a short walk to the falls.

3. Pandavkada Falls (Navi Mumbai)

Distance from South Mumbai: Approx. 35 km

Situated in Kharghar, Pandavkada is among the closest waterfalls to Mumbai. The waterfall looks spectacular during heavy rains, though visitors should always follow local safety advisories and restrictions.

4. Devkund Waterfall (Bhira)

Distance from Mumbai: Approx. 120 km

Known for its crystal-clear plunge pool, Devkund is one of Maharashtra's most scenic waterfalls. It requires a moderate trek of around 5-6 km from Bhira village, making it a favourite among trekking enthusiasts.

5. Kondeshwar Waterfall (Badlapur)

Distance from Mumbai: Approx. 65 km

Located near the ancient Kondeshwar Temple, this waterfall offers a serene monsoon escape amid forests and hills. It is best reached by road from Badlapur.