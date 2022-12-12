Top 10 countries which have best properties to stay including India

Agoda, a digital travel agency, has revealed the recipients of its 14th annual Agoda Gold Circle Awards (GCA). More than 2,000 establishments in 41 cities have received this year's Gold Circle Awards as travel markets throughout the world expand to international travel.
Thailand maintained its top rank for a fourth year in a row, with Taiwan rocketing to the second slot and Japan following. India made their debut in the Top 10 list, while South Korea, Malaysia, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam kept their positions among the top ten.
In addition, China has the highest number of properties that won awards for four consecutive years, followed by Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Maldives, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea.
Each year, prizes are given to establishments who have demonstrated their superiority by offering guests good value, competitive rates, superior service, and flexibility. These hotels have actively collaborated with Agoda to take advantage of the always changing opportunities available to partners and have not only established new standards for their own performance but also for the sector.
Winners will be featured on Agoda's dedicated landing page (available on 1-31 December 2022) and honored with a digital Gold Circle Award badge, along with Agoda Growth Express (AGX) credits.
Ranking of top 10 winning countries:
Thailand - 246 properties
Taiwan - 209 properties
Japan - 198 properties
South Korea - 186 properties
Malaysia - 174 properties
United States - 154 properties
Indonesia - 123 properties
Philippines - 107 properties
India - 95 properties
Vietnam - 90 properties
