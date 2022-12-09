10 countries that are cheaper for Indians

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 09, 2022
Fond of historical destination and yet don’t want to give up on the beach, Cambodia country awaits you
Bolivia in South America is known for the gigantic salt flats in the world with a mind-blowing range of flora and fauna, and a diverse range of landscapes to visit
Nepal is the country of the Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world, and the Birthplace of Gautama Buddha- Lumbini. Mountaineering and other types of adventure tourism and ecotourism are famous amongst adventurers
Indonesia is famous for underwater tourism, making Kapoposang island as one of the best diving places in the province
Mongolia is covered by grassy steppe, with mountains to the north and west and the Gobi Desert to the south. There are national parks and museums too
Sri Lanka is a small island nation which has extraordinary biodiversity and beautiful beaches like Bentota, Galle, Unawatuna
Vietnam is known for its beautiful beaches, it's culture, amazing food (like pho), and floating markets
Tanzania is home to biggest parks in Africa, and some of the most unique landscapes that you'll ever see. From grasslands to woodlands, rock formations, and mountain peaks, there's no question Tanzania have it all
Laos is the 'Land of a Million Elephants' and is famous for its amazing scenery, ethnic villages, and unexplored lands. It is best known for some of Southeast Asia's most spectacular waterfalls, including Tad Fane and Dong Hua Sao
Zimbabwe is located in Southern Africa and is famous for its diverse landscapes and for being an epic safari destination
