Tomorrowland to open magical desert destination Terra Solis Dubai

Tomorrowland, one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, is set to open Terra Solis Dubai, a brand-new unique desert destination.

Tomorrowland is one of the world's most effective and loved dance music festival, which takes place in Belgium. Founded by two brothers, Manu and Michiel Beers in 2005, Tomorrowland is an Electronic Dance Music festival which has grown steadily ever since its foundation. Over the years, the electronic dance music festival in the tiny Belgian town of Boom has become a can’t-miss event that, for many, includes snacking on organic granola, relaxing in a luxury cabana, or taking a crossfit gym class. This year, the festival will also take place in Terra Solis Dubai.

Nestled between the Arabian dunes and inspired by the most beautiful star constellations, Terra Solis Dubai will open in November 2022 in the Dubai Heritage Vision — 30 minutes from Dubai Airport (DXB), 25 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and 35 minutes from The Palm Jumeirah, where it welcomes people from around the globe to a magical oasis of relaxation in the Arabian desert.

Featuring a collection of three stunning accommodation options, all named after stars, meteor showers and constellations, the stunning Polaris bell tents, the marvellous Perseid lodges, and the spectacular Orion pool lodges provide a unique stay. Guests will also have access to a picturesque swimming pool at the heart of the destination, some of the most iconic Tomorrowland elements, a restaurant, a bar and a shisha lounge.

Nicolas Vandenabeele, Founder of Terra Solis Dubai, said: “Terra Solis Dubai is a one-of-a-kind desert destination away from all the noise. It is inspired by the magic of Tomorrowland and the most beautiful star constellations, where you can wake up from a night under the stars and live to the rhythm of the sun. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a memorable world of wonder with the finest music, a vibrant yet relaxing pool scene, incredible tastes and aromas and a unique glamping experience in the Arabian dunes while relaxing in style under the Dubai sun.”

The oriental-chic desert oasis is spread over 371,000 square meters. Terra Solis Dubai will combine outstanding music and entertainment, a fun party atmosphere, and an exceptional food and beverage offering in one refreshing and energising destination where guests are encouraged to explore the sweeping desert landscapes.

Wake up from a night under the stars

Guests can start their day at Terra Solis Dubai in peace and enjoy an energising breakfast in a soothing atmosphere at their private patio or the poolside restaurant. Terra Solis is home to several impressive glamping options, including 48 spacious, luxurious and beautifully decorated Polaris bell tents and 20 Perseid lodges, combining the ultimate comfort and style. There are also six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace. The pool lodges are the real eye-catchers, centrally located near the pool with scenic views over the entire destination, offering guests a truly unique experience.

Extraordinary lunch and dinner experiences

Terra Solis Dubai will also feature exquisite dining, ready to amaze guests with great lunch and dinner experiences, either inside or poolside. MESA is inspired by the ‘Tastes of the World’ cuisine of Tomorrowland, serving typical and delicious flavours from all corners of the globe, designed to be shared.

Guests will enjoy a wide selection of drinks and cocktails at the eye-catching bar near the pool and the Sala shisha lounge. They will also be able to experience the true Tomorrowland madness during a range of exclusive events.

Terra Solis Dubai will open in November and is located in the Dubai Heritage Vision – 30 minutes from Dubai Airport (DXB), 25 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and 35 minutes from The Palm.

From September 2022 till June 2023

Dubai – UAE

Price: INR 52,928.07 + approx.

Info & bookings: terrasolisdubai.com