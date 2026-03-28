Tol Mol Ke Bol: Upgrade Your Home Comfort With Smart Devices That Track Heat & Humidity

With India experiencing soaring temperatures and intense heatwaves, maintaining a comfortable indoor environment has become increasingly important. Monitoring temperature and humidity not only ensures health, comfort, and safety in homes, offices, labs, and greenhouses but also protects sensitive items from extreme conditions. Modern digital devices deliver accurate real-time readings, record historical data, and include convenient features such as alarms, backlit displays, and remote app monitoring. Compact, versatile, and user-friendly, these tools simplify tracking and managing indoor climates effectively. Here are a few options that can help you stay cool, informed, and comfortable during this extreme heat.

MECO

The MECO THM-9 Temperature & Humidity Meter is a compact, versatile digital device ideal for homes, offices, labs, and greenhouses. It accurately measures temperature (–10 °C to 50 °C) and humidity (10–99 % RH) and displays them simultaneously. Features include MAX/MIN memory, °C/°F selection, an integrated clock, calendar, and alarm. Lightweight and battery-operated, it ensures convenient monitoring of indoor environmental conditions, helping maintain comfort and safety. Durable and user-friendly, it’s perfect for daily use.

Price: ₹621

Where to buy: Meco.in

Portronics

Portronics Meteo is an indoor weather station with a clear backlit LED display showing real-time temperature and humidity. It records maximum and minimum readings and provides weather forecasts through four-level icons. Additional features include lunar phase display, 12/24-hour format, and °C/°F units. It comes with a built-in alarm with snooze and supports Type-C power with AAA battery backup to retain settings during outages. Compact and functional, it is suitable for home, office, or study spaces for easy climate monitoring.

Price: ₹1,299

Where to buy: Portronics.com

amiciSense

The amiciSense Digital Hygrometer Thermometer is an indoor climate monitor that provides accurate temperature and humidity readings. Its LCD display with backlight ensures easy visibility of real-time °C/°F values and relative humidity. The device records maximum and minimum readings, allowing you to track environmental changes over time. Compact and versatile, it can be placed on a table or mounted on a wall. Perfect for homes, offices, greenhouses, or storage areas, it helps maintain comfort and monitor conditions effectively.

Price: ₹1,399

Where to buy: Amazon.in

ThermoPro

The ThermoPro TP358 Bluetooth Indoor Thermometer & Hygrometer monitors temperature and humidity with high accuracy (±0.9 °F / ±2 % RH). It updates readings every 10 seconds and displays them clearly on a backlit LCD, showing comfort levels, time, and environmental conditions. Bluetooth connectivity allows monitoring from up to 260 ft via the ThermoPro app, with customisable alerts and trend tracking. Ideal for homes, nurseries, greenhouses, or storage, it ensures a comfortable, healthy environment while offering easy real-time monitoring.

Price: ₹1,899

Where to buy: Buythermopro.in

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Temtop

The Temtop T1 is a Bluetooth-enabled digital indoor temperature and humidity monitor, ideal for homes, offices, nurseries, and greenhouses. It features a high-precision sensor for accurate readings, a clear 3″ LCD display with comfort indicators, and smart Bluetooth connectivity for app alerts and historical data export. Track real-time and past climate conditions easily. With long-lasting battery life and versatile desktop or magnetic placement, it provides reliable, convenient, and practical monitoring, helping you maintain a comfortable, well-regulated indoor environment every day.

Price: ₹2,499

Where to buy: Amazon.in