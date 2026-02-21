Tol Mol Ke Bol: 5 Vegan, Plant-Based Mucin Skincare Must-Try

Discover a new generation of plant-based mucin skincare designed to deliver intense hydration and visible smoothness without animal-derived ingredients. These lightweight serums and essences are enriched with botanical extracts, humectants, and skin-soothing actives that help strengthen the barrier, improve texture, and boost natural radiance. Fast-absorbing and non-sticky, they layer effortlessly under sunscreen and makeup, making them ideal for daily use. Suitable for dry, dull, sensitive, and dehydrated skin types, these vegan formulas work to calm irritation, enhance suppleness, and promote a plump, healthy-looking glow. Elevate your routine with gentle yet effective hydration for soft, refreshed, balanced skin.

Blue Heaven

Blue Heaven Vegan Mucin Face Serum with 3% Plant-Based Mucin is a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula designed to deeply hydrate and refresh the skin. Created by the Indian beauty brand, it uses plant-derived mucin to mimic the smoothing and barrier-strengthening benefits of traditional snail mucin, without compromising on vegan values. The serum helps improve texture, boost moisture retention, and enhance natural radiance. Non-sticky and suitable for daily use, it layers comfortably under makeup, making it ideal for dull, dehydrated skin.

Price: ₹ 225

Where to buy: Nykaa.com

Plum

The Plum Cica + Hya-Betaine Vegan Mucin Face Essence is a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula designed to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin. Powered by hyaluronic acid and betaine, it delivers long-lasting moisture and improves skin suppleness. Cica and azuki bean extracts help calm irritation and strengthen the skin barrier, while ATP supports healthier-looking skin. With its vegan mucin-like texture, this cruelty-free essence leaves skin plump, smooth, refreshed, and comfortably nourished without feeling sticky or heavy.

Price: ₹ 663

Where to buy: Plumgoodness.com

The Face Shop

Discover smoother, firmer-looking skin with the The Face Shop Alltimate Vegan Mucin Peptide 8 Serum. This lightweight, fast-absorbing formula features plant-derived mucin from wild yam root and an advanced 8-peptide complex that targets visible signs of aging across multiple facial areas. It delivers deep hydration, boosts elasticity, and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines for a plump, radiant finish. Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and dermatologically tested, it’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Price: ₹ 1,350

Where to buy: Tirabeauty.com

Leafoberryy

Leafoberryy Skincare presents Mucin Fusion Face Serum, a plant-powered, vegan alternative to snail mucin that delivers intense, long-lasting hydration. Formulated with okra extract for moisture-binding plumpness, it combines gotu kola and lotus extract to soothe, strengthen, and support skin elasticity. Papaya enzymes gently refine texture, while rice water, hyaluronic acid, and squalane boost softness and radiance. Lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy, it suits all skin types, promoting smoother, calmer, youthful-looking skin with everyday use.

Price: ₹ 1,599

Where to buy: Leafoberryyskincare.com

Mixsoon

Mixsoon Bean Essence is a hydrating, skin-smoothing formula powered by fermented soybean extract and other nutrient-rich botanicals. It helps gently exfoliate dead skin cells, refine texture, and restore a healthy glow while supporting the skin barrier. The lightweight, slightly viscous texture absorbs quickly without feeling sticky, leaving skin soft, plump, and refreshed. Suitable for dull, rough, or dehydrated skin, it layers well with other skincare products for a visibly smoother, more radiant complexion.

Price: ₹ 2469

Where to buy: Nykaa.com