Toast To International Vodka Day With These Cocktail Recipes From Popular Mumbai Restaurants

Vodka, a clear, colourless liquor that is often made from fermented grains or potatoes, is one of the world's most consumed spirits. It is known for its subtle essence as the base ingredient and versatility in cocktails. For many customers, vodka is a gateway into luxury spirits and craftsmanship.

International Vodka Day is celebrated every year on October 4. It's a day dedicated to the popular distilled spirit known as vodka. On this day, people around the world may choose to celebrate by enjoying vodka-based cocktails, learning about the history and production of vodka, or simply appreciating the taste of this iconic spirit.

Here are four vodka-based Cocktail recipes from top Mumbai restaurants that are perfect to sip and savour this weekend.

Hakkatini

A classic at Hakkasan, the Hakkatini by Mixologist Atul is a refreshing cocktail that can be sipped at any time of the day. The drink is made with orange-infused vodka, Campari, Cointreau, green apple juice, and orange bitters.

Pairing perfectly well with all the modern flavours of Cantonese cuisine, this cocktail is truly versatile in nature.

Add all the above ingredients to a cocktail shaker, and double strain after with ice. Pour the drink into a coupe glass and garnish it with some orange zest.

Flower & Roots

Flower & Roots, a martini-style drink by Mixologist Denzil Franklin, made with vodka, gives it an earthy flavour with hints of citrus and a floral aroma through the chamomile. This drink is a new-age martini in collaboration with the perfume mixology Vodka, which is made with vodka, Khus root-infused vetiver root, lemon tincture, and chamomile spray.

Add 50 ml of vodka, 15 ml of Khus root-infused vetiver roots, 4 dashes of lemon tincture, and a chamomile spray in a Nick and Nora glass. Stir the mixture and serve it with an olive.

Lemon Berry Martini

A signature at Yauatcha and a crowd favourite, the Lemonberry Martini by Mixologist Rosslyn Karpanam is a perfectly balanced drink made with Moroccan raspberries, Italian lime juice, vanilla sugar, cranberry juice, limoncello, raspberry liqueur, and vodka.

Add 5 ml of Italian lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla sugar, 30 ml of cranberry juice, 15 ml of limoncello, 15 ml of raspberry liqueur, and 35 ml of vodka to a shaker and double strain. Pour the drink into a Martini glass and garnish it with fresh raspberries and mint pierced in a cocktail stick.

Gulabo

Inspired by a local drink called Watermelon Sharbat, Gulaboo at Dome, Intercontinental Marine Drive serves as a refreshing beverage with a subtle flavor of rose. For this drink, you need Grey Goose Vodka, water, citric acid, watermelon juice and rose petals

For the watermelon and rose cordial, mix 200 ml of watermelon juice with 5 ml of citric acid. Pour the mixture over 90 ml of coconut milk. Allow it to curdle and strain the mixture using cheesecloth to obtain a clear liquid.

Now, add 45 ml of Grey Goose vodka to a clarified batch with 60 ml of water. Aerate the mixture using a soda machine. Serve the cocktail over ice in a wine glass and garnish with rose petals.

Remember to enjoy alcoholic beverages responsibly and in moderation if you choose to celebrate International Vodka Day.

