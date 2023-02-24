Tirupati City observes its 893rd birthday on Feb 24: Here's all you need to know

Tirupati City observes its 893rd birthday on Feb 24 | sourced

Tirupati is a city in Andhra Pradesh and is home to the important Hindu shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and other historic temples and is referred to as the 'Spiritual Capital of Andhra Pradesh'. It is one of the eight Swayam Vyaktha Kshetras (Self-Manifested Temples) dedicated to Vishnu.

According to Varaha Purana, during Treta Yuga, Rama resided here with Sita and Lakshmana on his return from Lankapuri.

Tirupati Temple is one of India's most well-known and historic temples in the south which is currently commemorating its 893rd birthday. The date is marked based on the historical references to its inception on this date in 1130 AD. It is an iconic Hindu temple in India with one of the richest shrines in the world.

Sri Vaishnavite saint Bhagawad Ramanujacharya laid the foundation for the Govindaraja Swamy temple, which is today situated in the centre of the city, about 893 years ago.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the city's legislator, purchased all of the antiquated inscriptions that were found inside the Govindraja Temple and it showed that Ramanujacharya laid the city's foundation stone on February 24, 1130.

The municipal corporation of Tirupati is set to perform rituals for the deity of Sri Ramanujacharya at the shrine located inside the Govindaraja Swamy Temple precincts which will be followed by a colourful procession and a series of events and cultural programmes.

In 1932, Tirumala Venkateswara Temple was handed over to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams which is under control of Andhra Pradesh Government. Tirupati Temple is currently a Guinness World Record holder for most visited temple in the world.

The Temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared on the earth to save mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga. Hence the place has also got the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha and the Lord here is referred to as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam. The temple is also known by other names like Tirumala Temple, Tirupati Temple and Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Srivari Brahmotsavam is a nine-day event, celebrated during the months of September–October, the temple of Tirumala witness lakhs of devotees. During this festival, the processional deity Malayappa of Venkateswara Temple, along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, is taken in a procession in four mada streets around the temple on different Vahanams.

Vaikunta Ekadashi, the day on which it is believed that Vaikunta Dwarams will be opened and the most important Vasihnavite festival, is celebrated in Tirumala and Tirupati with grandeur.

Rathasapthami is another festival, celebrated during February, when Venkateswara's processional deity (Malayappa) is taken in a procession around the temple on seven different vahanas from early morning to late night.

Sri Krishna Janmastami also known as Gokulashtami is celebrated with great fervor at Tirupati.

