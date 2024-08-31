Tips On How To Turn Your Hobby Into A Thriving Career

Hobbies are a great way to stay happy, learn and add to your personality. Most pick certain hobbies or hobbies to suit their personality or purpose. And many are now turning their hobby into a lucrative career. We ask a few such creative people how to turn one's hobby into something enjoyable and bring in the cash.

Introducing them

Vinayak Garg is a founder of Lazy Gardener. This brand joins his passion for gardening with understanding gardening better. "Gardening has always been a source of happiness, comfort, and creativity for me. As time went by, I noticed that many people were interested in gardening but found it difficult to regularly maintain their gardens due to various reasons. This inspired me to design ways that make gardening less complicated and more enjoyable hence turning my hobby into business eventually.”

Zohra Bagasrawala is a Mumbai-based 22-year-old crochet artist. “For me, crochet is about turning simple yarn into beautiful things. During the lockdown, when things got a bit anxious, I decided to revisit my old hobby. That’s when my professional journey began, and it really helped me manage my anxiety during that time.”

Neelakantha Bhanu, CEO and Founder of Bhanzu and the World’s Fastest Human Calculator, is called the “Usain Bolt of Mathematics” by the BBC. “I am the first Indian and Asian to win a gold medal at the 2020 World Mental Calculation Championships in London. After a critical accident left me confined to bed for a year, doctors recommended keeping my brain active. It was my mother who introduced me to math puzzles, to which I was immediately hooked. This interest grew further and I went on to break four world records and 50 Limca records.”

He adds, “I went around the world, teaching students math and inspiring them to love the subject. But I realised that three out of every four students struggle with basic math, leading to a widespread fear of the subject. I wanted to solve this widespread problem so I transformed my passion for math into a mission to help children worldwide overcome math fear and anxiety. I initiated a program called ‘Exploring Infinities’. This initiative, now known as Bhanzu, focuses on engaging students through online classes and teaching math through games and puzzles.”

Hobby to profession

Bhanu feels hobbies are personal things to enjoy but can become a profession. "But it requires you to be confident about it enough to share it with the world. Plus, when you turn a hobby into a profession, it is more than an enjoyable activity. It now becomes your life’s calling.”

Zohra opines that a hobby helps you to know the work involved naturally. With passion, you do great. "For example, I initially only knew how to make flowers, but I was familiar with all the basic stitches. This foundation allowed me to learn and create more advanced pieces over time. Because of my passion and the basics I mastered, I can now make a wide variety of intricate crochet items.”

She feels the key is genuine interest and enthusiasm towards your hobby, which pushes you to achieve big and improve your skills continuously.

According to Vinayak, this conversion allows you to fuse work with something you love the most. “It makes the whole process fulfilling because it is driven by real interest and love for what is done rather than pursuit for material success alone. It’s most interesting because you find new angles to look at your hobby from thus allowing innovation within your domain while constantly pushing yourself forward. Moreover, this gives an individual a different point of view since he/she isn’t working just for the sake of doing it but one does something which they truly enjoy.”

Tips to top

Vinayak wants everyone to start small. “Begin by testing the waters before taking any huge leap. Check if there are any possibilities of monetising your hobby in order to see if there is demand out there. Stay passionate; stay practical. Think of the business side of it such as market demand, competition and financial viability. Connect with others who have turned their hobbies into businesses. Learn from both their successes and failures. What starts out as a hobby may need some adjustments to become a business. Be prepared to adapt and change your approach.”

Bhanu wants those interested to talk to those around them, from friends and family to co-workers for good feedback and to spread the word. "I am a teacher, and I love taking workshops and classes related to math. While pursuing my Bachelor’s degree in mathematics at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, I performed in more than 500 stage shows and successfully conducted over 1000 classes. I wanted to pursue this hobby on a larger scale, so I hired teachers who believed in my approach to the curriculum. Over time, I transitioned from teaching students to teaching teachers, training them in the curriculum and methods I developed.”

Zohra thinks dedication is key since you must stay updated with new trends and know what society needs to excel. "Time is also important; when you invest adequate time in turning your hobby into a business, it has the potential to reach great heights. Most importantly, consistency is key. For an online business, regular posting and maintaining high-quality content are vital. Consistency ensures that your audience remains engaged and trusts your brand, which is fundamental for sustained growth and success.”

Some thoughts

Bhanu wants everyone to enjoy their hobby and see themselves doing it in the long run. "Be prepared to dedicate yourself as hard work and determination are key to turning your passion into reality. Finally, be ready to adapt and learn new things to stay successful.”

Vinayak reveals, “Not everyone can turn their hobbies into professions. Before taking this big step, you must ask yourself if you are willing to commit time, energy, and resources that will be required in order to convert your passions into actual money-making projects. Also make sure there’s market potential then have a well-thought-out plan. Being passionate about what you do and yet balancing practicality so that even when you become professional on something you love it remains intact as what we can say here.”

While Zohra feels you can turn your hobby into a successful business, it needs dedication. “It’s important to start with a solid foundation—having a clear understanding of the basics and seeking proper guidance can make a big difference. With the right preparation and a positive attitude, turning a hobby into a career is definitely achievable.”

Here's the information to make your hobby into a business.