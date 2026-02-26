 WATCH: Tina Ambani Gets Emotional As She Plays Childhood Songs On Phone For Oldest Sister Zarna Who Is Suffering From Dementia
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWATCH: Tina Ambani Gets Emotional As She Plays Childhood Songs On Phone For Oldest Sister Zarna Who Is Suffering From Dementia

WATCH: Tina Ambani Gets Emotional As She Plays Childhood Songs On Phone For Oldest Sister Zarna Who Is Suffering From Dementia

Tina Ambani's oldest sister Zarna is battling dementia, according to an update from her niece Lina Ashar. Videos shared on Instagram reveal her sister's decline since a brain seizure eight years ago, with her family focusing on reliving happy memories. The family’s openness sheds light on the realities of dementia care.

Aanchal CUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: Instagram (Tina Ashar)

Tina Ambani’s oldest sister Zarna is currently facing a difficult battle with dementia, as revealed by a heartfelt health update shared on Instagram by Lina Ashar, Tina's niece.

Zarna's health update

In two candid videos posted by Lina on Thursday, February 26, Tina's sister Zarna is seen resting in bed. Her niece Lina explained in the caption, “As we hold space for mom to release her physical body. I look back on when Mom’s dementia began and all the things we did to help her hold some memories. The great thing is that we could help her relive only the happy ones and the ones that were unhappy got hidden in the recesses of her mind.”

Read Also
'Beta Bada Ho Gaya Hai': Sachin Tendulkar Gives Emotional Speech For Son Arjun At Pre-Wedding Bash...
article-image

Lina also recounted a pivotal moment from eight years ago: “8 years ago when she suffered a brain seizure, 2 things happened. Her dementia started and she was never able to go back to Melbourne to the home she built brick by brick. We had to bring the home to her.”

FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla 16: Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Agle Season Se Strict Contract Sign Karwa Lijiye'- Watch Viral Video
Splitsvilla 16: Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Agle Season Se Strict Contract Sign Karwa Lijiye'- Watch Viral Video
KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims
KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims
Gold, Silver Slip On Profit Booking, Geopolitical Tensions & Weak Dollar Limit Losses
Gold, Silver Slip On Profit Booking, Geopolitical Tensions & Weak Dollar Limit Losses
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Flowers To Bananas, Marriage Ceremony Prep In Full Swing - Watch Video
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Flowers To Bananas, Marriage Ceremony Prep In Full Swing - Watch Video
Read Also
BTS X Armaan Malik Soon? Indian Singer Wish To Work With K-Pop Band; Hints At New Music | FPJ...
article-image

Tina's family’s candid updates provide a rare glimpse into the challenges of dementia while highlighting the love and support surrounding her sister during this time.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on