WATCH: Tina Ambani Gets Emotional As She Plays Childhood Songs On Phone For Oldest Sister Zarna Who Is Suffering From Dementia

Image Courtesy: Instagram (Tina Ashar)

Tina Ambani’s oldest sister Zarna is currently facing a difficult battle with dementia, as revealed by a heartfelt health update shared on Instagram by Lina Ashar, Tina's niece.

Zarna's health update

In two candid videos posted by Lina on Thursday, February 26, Tina's sister Zarna is seen resting in bed. Her niece Lina explained in the caption, “As we hold space for mom to release her physical body. I look back on when Mom’s dementia began and all the things we did to help her hold some memories. The great thing is that we could help her relive only the happy ones and the ones that were unhappy got hidden in the recesses of her mind.”

Lina also recounted a pivotal moment from eight years ago: “8 years ago when she suffered a brain seizure, 2 things happened. Her dementia started and she was never able to go back to Melbourne to the home she built brick by brick. We had to bring the home to her.”

Tina's family’s candid updates provide a rare glimpse into the challenges of dementia while highlighting the love and support surrounding her sister during this time.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in