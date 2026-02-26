 'Beta Bada Ho Gaya Hai': Sachin Tendulkar Gives Emotional Speech For Son Arjun At Pre-Wedding Bash In Jamnagar, Nita Ambani Joins – WATCH
At ArjunTendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Sachin Tendulkar gave an emotional speech, thanking the Ambani family for hosting and expressing pride in his son’s journey. “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai introduce karne ke liye, then you know ki beta badh gaya hai,” Sachin said, blessing Arjun and Saaniya’s union with heartfelt words.

Aanchal CUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
The city of Jamnagar recently sparkled with joy as the Tendulkar family hosted an extravagant pre-wedding celebration for Arjun Tendulkar and his bride-to-be, Saaniya Chandhok, in the presence of the Ambani family. The event marked the beginning of the couple’s wedding festivities, drawing close friends, family, and some of the most influential names in the country.

The venue was abuzz with excitement as members of the Ambani family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani, and Anant and Radhika Ambani, joined the festivities. The gathering was not just a celebration of love but also of long-standing friendships and cherished bonds between the Tendulkars and the Ambanis.

Nita's speech for the Tendulkar family

Taking centre stage, Nita welcomed everyone warmly, recalling cherished memories with the Tendulkar family and expressing her heartfelt blessings for the couple.

"Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar,” she began, highlighting the special connection between the families. "Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago. Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today."

She continued, "My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life. Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever."

Watch the speech below:

Sachin's emotional moment

The evening turned emotional as the father of the groom, Sachin, addressed the gathering. Expressing gratitude to the Ambani family, he said, “Bhabhi and Mukesh Bhai, I don't think we could have chosen a better venue and better people to bless the couple for the journey ahead. So, thank you very much for having us here.”

Reflecting on Arjun’s growth, Sachin shared, “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai introduce karne ke liye, then you know ki beta badh gaya hai. They look madly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say, I'm extremely proud of you to have found someone so special, who loves you as much as you love her.”

