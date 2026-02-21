Sara Tendulkar Shares Pictures From Saaniya Chandhok's Wild Bachelorette Trip In Masai Mara Ahead Of Wedding With Arjun

By: Aanchal C | February 21, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara recently offered fans a glimpse into a memorable bachelorette getaway for her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, ahead of her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding
The adventurous trip took the group to the scenic Masai Mara in Kenya, setting the stage for a truly wild and unforgettable celebration
Sara shared a cheerful pyjama party photo, where she and Saaniya smiled together. Sara stunned in pink, Saaniya in an elegant ivory satin nightsuit, highlighting their close bond
The girls’ squad embraced the spirit of the safari, capturing moments with breathtaking wildlife, including lions, giraffes, and elephants, adding excitement and thrills to the trip
Both Sara and Saaniya looked radiant throughout, with candid snapshots that showcased not only the beauty of nature but also their joy and friendship
The unique bachelorette party has sparked plenty of buzz on social media, as fans eagerly await Saaniya and Arjun Tendulkar’s upcoming wedding, reportedly scheduled for March 5, 2026
The fun-filled getaway, blending luxury, adventure, and laughter, set the perfect tone for the celebrations to come
