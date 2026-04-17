Time To Get Obsessed With Imli! This Tangy Fruit Is The Glow-Up Secret Everyone’s Talking About

If you have a palate for piquancy, bet you can’t say no to this fruit. A bite into it will instantly burst out a jet of sweet-tangy flavours. The soft pulp inside is ubiquitously blended into dishes for sauces, chutneys, curries, beverages, candies and drinks. A tropical delicacy available in pods blocks or pastes, tamarind could be your hot pick this summer for the basket of treats you wish to woo your friends and family with.

Rich and juicy, this fruity nutritious indulgence is replete with magnesium, potassium and antioxidants to take care of heart health and digestion. Possessing a soury-chewy texture, tamarind or the desi Indian imli gleams as a principal element in Asian and Latin American cuisines. Its colour visibly alters from green when raw to reddish and blackish brown when ripe.

Beauty booster

Interestingly, tamarind seeds are considered to be beauty enhancers. “Tamarind seeds (from the botanical term Tamarindus indica or the Indian date tree) are rich in polyphenols, flavonoids and tannins, which show strong antioxidant activity,” informs eminent dietician Pranjal Kumat.

“Antioxidants neutralise free radicals that cause skin aging and damage. Scientific studies confirm their role in protecting tissues and improving skin condition. Hence, they are used in cosmetic and dermatological formulations,” she amplifies her statement.

Echoing Kumat’s statement, clinical dietician Sumaiya Ansari from Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, said that “the presence of antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids in tamarind seeds keeps your skin protected from free radical (extremely reactive, unstable atoms or molecules that result in oxidative stress linked to aging, cancer and diseases) damage and slows down the visible signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles.”

For the uninitiated, the moisturising effect of tamarind seed is similar to that of hyaluronic acid, ensuring that the skin remains soft and well-hydrated. The tamarind seed’s compounds also support collagen, thereby improving skin elasticity and its firmness. The powder made from tamarind seed is a very tender exfoliator. It delicately exfoliates the top layer of the skin and makes the complexion appear much more radiant.”

Nutrition in plenty

Believe it or not, tamarind despite its sharp, acidic taste could fill in your frequent quota of nutrition to balance your diet as a natural food supplement. Stock up on the edible seeds this season to feed your loved ones with wholesome tarty tamarind-infused fare.

Tamarind seeds contain chunks of useful nutrients, namely proteins that aid in body repair and growth, healthy fats to provide energy and support to skin health, minerals like magnesium and potassium that are important for proper execution of body functions, antioxidants as a safe barrier to protect skin and cells from damage and finally, polysaccharides (natural sugars) that help keep the skin hydrated.

“The protein and dietary fibre, antioxidants, essential minerals and amino acids found in tamarind seeds make them an excellent choice for healthy living,” avers Ansari.

Protein helps repair tissue, maintains muscles, and keeps the skin and hair healthy; whereas fibre promotes easy digestion and nurtures a healthy gut. Antioxidants (polyphenols and flavonoids) in tamarind seeds can ease inflammation and help guard cells from damage.

In addition, polysaccharides (such as xyloglucan) found in tamarind seeds retain the necessary water element in skin and provide essential minerals (potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and iron) that reinforce bones, blood circulation and other bodily functions.

Last but not the least, tannins present in tamarind also offer antimicrobial properties and have anti-inflammatory effects on the body. Plus, amino acids are vital for collagen production. “In a nutshell, tamarind seeds are a fantastic way to improve overall human health,” she concludes.

Keep ageing at bay

Notably, tamarind offers anti-ageing and skin-rejuvenating benefits.

“Well, this is a scientifically-proven fact. A clinical study using cream prepared from tamarind seed extracts showed a marked improvement in skin elasticity and moisture. Plus, wrinkles, roughness and scaliness of a parched skin were reduced to a great degree,” reveals Kumat.

“Tamarind antioxidants deactivate free radicals (produced by metabolism or external factors like smoke, UV light. They cause oxidative stress and damage cellular structures like DNA and proteins, which can lead to severe illnesses), thereby slackening the aging process. Generally, oxidative stress (harmful imbalance between excessive free radicals or unstable molecules and insufficient antioxidants in the body inflict cellular, protein and DNA damage. This, in turn, accelerates aging and triggers issues like cancer, diabetes and heart disease) causes aging characterised by wrinkles and pigmentation,” she explains with reasons.

Protein rich

Incidentally, tamarind assists in collagen (ample structural body protein acting as a crucial adhesive or a binding factor that provides strength, elasticity and structure to skin, bones, tendons, ligaments and cartilage. It is integral to tissue mending and skin solidity. However, its production declines as people age, resulting in dryness, crinkles and joint immobility) formation too. But how does this benefit human body and the skin?

Scientific evidence suggests that tamarind antioxidants also inhibit enzymes (like hyaluronidase) that break down the skin matrix (the complex structural framework of the skin, primarily composed of collagen, etc. Located in the dermis, it acts as a scaffold that lends strength, elasticity and support to the skin cells. It is essential for moisture retention, wound healing and maintaining structural integrity).

“Collagen is gainful in many respects. It maintains skin firmness and flexibility, leaving it stretchy, happy, bouncy and pliable. Moreover, it diminishes creases, folds and laugh lines on the skin, thus preventing it from sagging. Collagen helps contract the skin to appear springy and plump as well as provides a defensive, caring cushion to joint and tissue health,” expands Kumat.

Juicy dope

Tamarind seed and juice have a plethora of qualities to boast of, which in turn provide a number of health benefits to jot down.

“Tamarind or the Indian imli has been an essential component of our kitchen since times unknown. Our grandmothers had vouched for it simply because its benefits are enormous,” claims ace dietician Ridhima Khamesra.

“Tamarind juice or pulp boosts immunity and digestion as it is rich in vitamin C, tartaric acid and antioxidants. Polyphenols found in tamarind seeds have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory characteristics. The key is not to overdo it. Take it in moderation to promote skin, heart and gut health,” she advises.

Tamarind Face Mask

The topical application of a face mask with tamarind seeds can be rewarding:

Mix 1 tblspoon of powdered tamarind seeds with 1 tsp honey and rose water to form a paste. Apply the same on face for 10-15 minutes. This process gently exfoliates, removes dead skin, improves texture and brightens complexion. It also helps erase pigmentation and promote a cleaner, clearer, lighter and healthier-looking skin.

Tamarind Lentil Curry (Imli Dal)

Ingredients (Serves 1):

Tamarind pulp

¼ cup lentils (toor dal or masoor dal)

1 tbsp tamarind pulp

1 cup water

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 crushed garlic pods

5-6 curry leaves

1 small dried red chilli (optional)

2 tsp oil or ghee

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Method: Wash and pressure cook dal with turmeric and water (2-3 whistles). Mash lightly. Soak tamarind pulp in warm water, strain and add to the cooked dal. Simmer for 5 minutes and add salt. Heat oil/ghee, add cumin, garlic, curry leaves and chilli. Pour tempering (tadka) over dal and simmer for 2 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tamarind Electrolyte Drink (Imli Sharbat)

Ingredients (Serves 1):

1 tbsp tamarind pulp

1 cup of chilled water

1 tbsp jaggery (adjust to taste)

A pinch of black salt

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

Few mint leaves (optional)

Method: Soak tamarind pulp in warm water and strain. Add jaggery and mix until dissolved. Add black salt and roasted cumin powder. Mix well, add mint if desired. Serve chilled.

Seed-Based Hair Mask:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of tamarind seed powder

2 tablespoons of curd (yogurt)

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of castor oil (optional)

Method: Soak tamarind seeds overnight to soften. Remove the outer coating and grind the seeds into a fine paste or dry them and prepare a powder. Combine the tamarind seed paste/powder with curd, coconut oil and castor oil. Mix thoroughly to obtain a smooth, uniform consistency.

Application: Apply the prepared mask evenly to the scalp and hair roots. Gently massage for 5-10 minutes to enhance absorption and circulation. Leave the mask on for 30-40 minutes. Rinse thoroughly using a mild shampoo

Benefits: Curtails dandruff and scalp irritation, strengthens hair shafts, reduces frizziness and stops breakage. Improves hair texture and glaze, making the strands smooth and tameable.