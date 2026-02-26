Black Sesame Deserves A Place On Your Plate; Here's Why

Sesame or sesamum or benne is a tall annual herbaceous plant of tropical and subtropical regions, tilled for its oil-rich seeds. It has several wild cousins scattered across Africa with fewer varieties found in India. Sesame is widely naturalised (self-seeding or sustaining in new environments from exotic or non-native plants) in tropical conditions all over the globe and is farmed for its edible seeds, which grow in pods. The seeds are either consumed whole or their oil is obtained for culinary use.

Wholesome Sesame

Evidently, black sesame is important for healthy eating. It offers a salubrious meal on your plate. “Black sesame seeds are nutrient-dense. Just a wee bit sprinkle adds a thick dose of essential minerals, healthy fats and fibre to meals without drastically altering their volume. This makes it an easy and powerful addition to healthy food,” reveals Dr. Tehseen Siddiqui, chief dietician at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai

Nutritionist Aman Puri, founder of Steadfast Nutrition, notes: “Black sesame seeds offer impressive health benefits owing to their nutrient-abundant profile. They possess anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-hypertensive and lipid-regulating properties. This can help manage cholesterol levels and high blood pressure as well as aid in lowering chronic inflammation and oxidative stress.”

Goodness Galore

Black sesame seeds are replenished with a galaxy of goodness that contributes meaningfully to a balanced diet due to their high concentration of essential minerals and beneficial fatty acids. They are particularly replete with macrominerals, such as calcium and magnesium, required in ample amounts to support bone integrity, neuromuscular function and blood pressure checks, as well as trace minerals that play critical roles in enzymatic and immune processes.

Comprising more than 50% oil, black sesame seeds provide predominantly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

“Good news is that replacing dietary saturated fats with these unsaturated fats has been associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, their bioactive compounds exhibit antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, leading to a potential chemoprotective profile and acting as a barrier against hypertension, diabetes and neuro disorders. Moderate intake of black sesame seeds can back overall cardiometabolic health and long-term wellness,” opines dietician Pranjal Kumat.

Dollops of Dietary Nutrition

Black sesame seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, containing healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. They are packed with minerals like calcium, copper, iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, manganese and selenium, plus vitamins, namely A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9 and Vitamin E. The antioxidants present in black sesame seeds include lignans (sesamolin and sesamin: natural, health-promoting compounds found in plant-based foods, namely flaxseed, sesame seeds, whole grains, etc. help curb risks of cancer, cardiovascular disease and menopausal symptoms) and phytochemicals like phytosterols.

Sesame seeds boast being reputed as an “all-purpose nutrient bank” and the “crown of eight grains”.

Merits on Health Metre

Black sesame seeds offer a plethora of health benefits. They are very good at maintaining strong bones and teeth. The healthy fats and fibre safeguard heart health and digestion, while antioxidants help fight off cellular damage and lessen inflammation throughout the body.

“Scientific studies also indicate that BSS has anti-cancer, hepatoprotective (ability to prevent, mitigate or treat liver damage caused by toxins, diseases or drugs), nephroprotective, anti-obesity characteristics, among other favourable features,” adds Kumat.

Sesame seeds flaunt its status as a gut shield. “They ladle out scoops of dietary fibre, which add bulk to the stool, improve bowel movement and relieve constipation. This apart, BSS boosts skin and hair health like a derma expert. Sesame seeds can help slow down skin ageing by combating free radicals and promoting skin elasticity. They also consist of natural oil and omega-3 fatty acids, which moisturise skin and the scalp,” shares Puri.

Health Upside

Black sesame addresses a number of health issues. The seeds may help redress osteoporosis because of their high calcium and zinc content, rein in iron-deficiency anemia as a great plant-based source of iron, ease constipation since the high fiber content stabilises digestion, limit high blood pressure, given that magnesium and healthy fats help relax blood vessels

Investigations indicate that BSS can help manage cardiovascular risk factors by decreasing blood pressure, improving lipid profiles and restricting oxidative stress. They protect cells and tissues from harm, act as a cushion to metabolic health and aid in blood sugar regulation.

With or Without the Hull?

Are unhulled sesame seeds more beneficial than the husked or unpolished sesame? “Yes, unhulled seeds are far superior. The outer hull holds the vast majority of the seed’s calcium and fibre. When seeds are husked or shelled, they lose a measurable portion of those vital nutrients,” claims Dr. Siddiqui.

Unpolished sesame seeds are generally more beneficial than hulled seeds because the outer bran comprises higher concentrations of minerals, fibre and bioactive compounds. Research shows that unhulled seeds (appearing tan or brown in hue) provide significantly more calcium, iron and other trace minerals as well as greater dietary fibre to assist digestive health and blood sugar management.

“They also retain higher levels of lignans along with other phenolic compounds, contributing to more solid antioxidant and cardiometabolic gains. While hulled sesame seeds remain nutritious and deliver healthy fats and protein, unhulled seeds offer superior nutrient density and enhanced bioactive content, making them the preferred choice for maximising health benefits” volunteers Kumat.

“Unhulled sesame seeds do not have to undergo dehusking, which hold back generous quantities of nutrients in them, including fibres, proteins, carbohydrates, calcium and iron,” shares Puri.

Liquid Nourishment

Often oil is depicted as dripping molten gold. Black sesame oil is blessed with benign properties benefitting human health. The colour varies from pale yellow to deep amber depending on the seed’s toasted (dark: raw sesame seeds are dry-heated on a stove or in an oven) and untoasted (light shade) texture. The toasted variety offers a deep, nutty and slightly smoky taste with a crunchy texture. It has a strong, delicious aroma. Whereas, the untoasted variety has a pleasantly mellowed flavour, making it an ideal ingredient for frying and regular cooking purposes.

The oil is rich in heart-healthy PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty acids are a type of healthy, essential fat that includes Omega-3 and Omega-6 to help slash cholesterol and the risk of heart disease) and MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids are healthy dietary fats found in foods like olive oil, avocados and nuts. Black sesame oil is loaded with bioactive compounds, such as phytosterols, tocopherols and lignans, which impart antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Beyond its culinary uses, scientific findings indicate that it may have anti-inflammatory, anti-swelling, emollient effects. Moreover, it drives capillary health and encourages inflammatory skin repair. Thus, it is dubbed a health-promoting, useful oil.

FACTOID

Simply Sesame

Sesamum indicum L. is the botanical name for the common sesame plant, hailing from the Pedaliaceae family, ploughed worldwide for its oil-rich, edible seeds. Familiar as the oldest oilseed crop with the sobriquet ‘queen of oilseeds’, sesame or til/ beniseed/simsim is used for sustenance, oil as well as a medicinal herb for its curative properties.

Black sesame seeds are small, flat, oval-shaped seeds, typically measuring 2-4 mm in length and 1-2 mm in width. These minuscule things have a deep black to dark charcoal tone due to pigmentation in the seed coat. The teeny substances possess a nutty and earthy aroma, which becomes more pronounced when roasted. A slightly bitter flavour distinguishes them from white sesame seeds.

Microscopically, the seed husk or cover shows a textured surface with longitudinal ridges and a distinct hilum, while the internal tissue is luxuriant in oil and protein, contributing to black sesame’s characteristic taste and high nutritional value. Overall, its little dimension, glossy black look, and distinctive aroma and flavour are key quality attributes for gastronomic and nutritional uses.

Black is Beautiful

Physical description of black sesame seeds:

Appearance: Tiny teardrop-shaped flat seeds

Colour: Brownish black

Size: Minute (3-4 mm)

Aroma: Strong, earthy smell

Flavour: Rich, intense, crunchy and nutty flavour

Black sesame seeds can be incorporated into menus in whole, roasted, powdered or oil form.

Rustle up healthy black sesame recipes:

Sugarless Black Sesame Energy Laddoos

Sesame boosts health and is best for remedying iron deficiency. It could be consumed as a winter and PCOS-friendly snack.

Ingredients:

½ cup black sesame seeds (dry roasted)

¼ cup roasted peanuts or almonds

4-5 soft dates or 2 tbsp jaggery

1 tsp ghee

Cardamom powder

Method:

Dry roast sesame till they start popping

Grind coarsely with nuts

Add dates/jaggery to a blob of ghee

Roll into small laddoos

Black Sesame Chutney (South Indian Style)

Best accompaniment to dosa, cheela, idli

Ingredients:

2 tbsp black sesame

1 tbsp roasted chana dal

2 garlic cloves

2 dry red chillies

Tamarind (small piece)

Salt

Water

Method:

Grind everything into a thick chutney

Optional tempering: mustard seeds + curry leaves

Contains high calcium and good fats, and is gut-friendly

Hormone-Friendly Black Sesame Smoothie

Good for PMS (pre-menopausal syndrome involving symptoms like hormonal fluctuations, mood swings, headaches, fatigue, et al), hair health and bone support

Ingredients

1 tsp soaked black sesame

1 banana

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp peanut butter

Cinnamon

Method:

Blend all the above ingredients well for a glass of cool satiating drink

Black Sesame Cheela

Best for whipping up a high protein breakfast as the platter leads to weight loss and tones muscles

Method:

Add 1 tbsp black sesame to besan cheela batter or moong dal cheela batter. This adds crunch with a heavy dose of minerals

Black Sesame Til-Gur Bites

Method:

Dry roast sesame

Mix the seeds with melted jaggery

Spread out the mix generously and cut it into squares

The delish dish is perfect for driving winter resistance, catering to post-meal sweet cravings and aiding lactating mothers. It’s a desirable twist to the traditional palate tale.