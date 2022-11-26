Tiger Marrón's new collection is a perfect companion for your bestie’s exotic bachelorette

Tiger Marrón, a luxury fashion house specialising in leather fashion accessories and home accessories is famous for its contemporary global designs fused with old world charm. A fashion house that is synonymous with bespoke luxury and expert artisanship's latest collection caught our attention for its wide array of vibrant bags and accessories that's every girl's dream to carry for a best friend's wedding.

Their latest collection of handbags come with a perfection in fabric, intricate detailing, and vibrant hues also making it functional with hints of sophistication.

Read Also 4 tips to style and accessories your regular Salwar Kurta like a pro

Tiger Marrón’s collection of bags comes with customising options to resonate with your personal style indicating a sense of belonging. Liven up your vacay fits with the brand’s Homegirl Backpack, Vintage Heart, Shine On, Rile It Up, and Criss Cross. To travel in style, pick out their leather duffle bags, such as Classy Af, Weekend Hustle, and The Vintage Traveller, which are handcrafted to perfection.

Expect functional laptop bags, backpacks, briefcases, travel bags, keychains, and passport holders under the bespok collection. “We understand the value of individuality. Each product we offer comes with the potential for an exclusive bespoke service. You name the item and you name your design preference, and we bring it to life with your personal touch,” said Tiger Nandrajog, Founder of Tiger Marron.

Using grain leather in line with their culture of craftsmanship, the label ensures exclusivity and some of the items from the collection are made of vegan leather imbibing sustainability to its core as we learn that the leathers used are 100% biodegradable. With a focus on physics and geometry, minute calculations are done to map out how a product can be best designed and then executed to perfection. The finished product is a beautifully engineered work of art. “It started with a team of five and set of second-hand machines, and we just jumped into action,” said the founder.

Apart from their wide range of bags, the label is all set to launch their bespoke home furnishing, exquisite apparel, floristry and horseback accessories soon.

Available online

Price: Starting from INR 2,000 onwards