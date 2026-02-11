Three-Day Rhythm n Roots Festival Concludes On A High Note In Bandra

Photos: Courtesy of Andrean Cultural Council

The South African gospel-inspired song Jerusalema, took on a new dimension at the Rhythm n Roots festival on the final day, when the Bombay Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Blossom Mendonca, presented a fresh interpretation of the track accompanied by an Indian classical dance troupe Divine Nrityalaya Institute who changed the dance steps of this immensely popular dance song. Fans of the song who love its funky dance moves, were in awe as the all female troupe effortlessly danced their way into the hearts of everyone present.

The three-day festival held at St Andrew’s grounds in Bandra began on Friday, with the St Andrews Zonals winners performing on two days before the main acts took the stage. The winners displayed exceptional talent in singing and dance showcase in front of a vibrant audience keeping to the theme "Live That Dream" in mind. Curated by Darren Das and Niloufer Rohira there were performances by Darren Das, Kanchan Daniel, Dominique Cerejo, Keshia B, Rahul D’Mello and Mumbai’s very own Elvis tribute artist – Siddharth Meghani.

Attendees on Day two were all set to get transported to dancehall land. Terence Lewis’ dance performance was a master class in control, precision, and emotional restraint. With a large team of dancers, Lewis’ production flowed seamlessly. His choreography, his brilliant musicality was top notch, with his dancers keeping the clarity of footwork, body movement, not forgetting aerial display to the hilt, moves that were jaw dropping. His whole set rooted in contemporary technique yet deeply expressive, unfolded like a narrative, leaving the audience absorbed in a trance while he danced his way to the theme."Dance That Ignites".

The event not only featured live music, but it was also foodie's paradise, with curated food and beverages from popular Bandra restaurants and outside. A well curated marketplace had stalls selling imitation jewelry to designer wear, scented candles, agarbattis to NGOs and a kid zone, making their presence felt, the fest had something for everyone in the family.

The final day lived up to its theme of "Music That Moves the Soul", when a 90 member choir drawn from across the Archdiocese, led by the core group Living Voices under conductor Blossom Mendonca, accompanied by the Bombay Chamber Orchestra took on the stage performing gospel, contemporary and classical pieces. It was a sight to behold.

The festival which was attended in large numbers is an offshoot of the annual Bandra Zonals. The Andrean Cultural Council also honoured two distinguished personalities, founder trustee of Kripa Foundation Fr Joe Pereira and former Bandra boy and ex Andrean Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria for their contribution to society and the community at large.

