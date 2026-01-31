Bandra’s First Mega Cultural Fest ‘Rhythm n Roots’ Set To Rock The City

Pics: Courtesy of Andrean Cultural Council

Bandra is all set to bring in a three-day carnival of music, food, shopping and much more over this weekend. After the Andrean Fair held over ten years ago by St Andrews parish in Bandra, the same parish once again has a lot to be proud of in hosting on its grounds ‘Rhythm n Roots’, a festival which is an offshoot of the Bandra Zonals. The festival will be held from February 6 to February 8.

The heartbeat of the festival would surely be its offering of a varied genre of music. After months of preparation and hard work by the core team, the celebrations are ready to kick off and attract people from across the city.

Day One features a showcase of past Zonal winners, followed by a music production ‘Live that Dream’ curated by Niloufer Rohira and Darren Das with a stellar lineup of vocalists who have already carved a name for themselves in the industry. The vocalists include Darren Das himself, Dominique Cerejo, Kanchan Daniel, Keshia B, Rahul D’Mello, and Mumbai’s very own Elvis -Siddharth Meghani.

Siddharth Meghani |

Das is excited to be on stage. He had last performed almost 10 years ago with the band at the Andrean Fair. “There are a few zonals winners going to be performing before us in front of a huge audience”.

Niloufer and Darren have planned a mix of genres and styles of music keeping in mind the varied crowd that is expected, stating that there is something for everyone. “As for myself, I have chosen tracks that are well known and popular and will get the audience to participate vocally along with me. So we’re looking at a fun set”. Das is known as a tribute artist to the legendary Engelbert Humperdinck and depending on the crowd response, he says he may chip in a classic Engelbert song in his setlist.

‘Rhythm n Roots’ has something for everyone in the family, besides music, you have a kid zone, a food court that will feature cuisine where you can sample signature offerings from spicy Mexican food, noodles from Singapore, Persian kebabs, pasta, pizza, sandwiches to community kitchens serving Goan food, local street food, pickles, desserts and lots more, something for every palate.

Day 2 features the internationally acclaimed Terence Lewis and his Contemporary Dance Company in a spectacular showing of various dance art forms. The evening will start off with winners of the recently concluded Bandra Zonals 2025 dance category from the ages of 5 till 35, followed by a scintillating dance act by the TLCD where keeping the occasion as a celebration, Terence has selected some of the Broadway classics, Hollywood, to current trending chart busters, both global and Bollywood. Lewis goes step further, and skyrockets the graph even higher with some fabulous aerial work and live singing.

Terence Lewis and his Contemporary Dance Company |

For Lewis, dance is a means to connect with his inner core and with people. At the festival he hopes he makes the connection with everyone present. “I think dance is something that helps me to connect with people through my artistic expression, especially the contemporary form, which gives us a lot of freedom, of selection of what we want to say and how we want to say it. It also helps me to stay invigorated. It helps me to stay young in my mind as well as the body that stays agile and alert. I love spending time with my young dancers. They come with a fresh energy. There's always a very vibrant palpable energy about dancers and youngsters who are rearing to move flow with the music. It's a connection of my body, mind and soul, to my innermost being and of me to the world. I would say dance is therapeutic and everyone should have the joy of music and dance in their lives in some proportion”.

Day 3 culminates in a grand finale that is a must watch for those who love choral music. Well known choir conductor Blossom Mendonca who has over four decades of work with the choir Living Voices she founded in 1982, brings on stage a 100-member strong choir drawn from across the Archdiocese of Bombay, including the core group Living Voices - Mumbai to perform a variety of sacred choral music. “We have a beautiful collection of spiritual music keeping with the theme of the synod ‘Walking Together’,” says Mendonca. “We have classical pieces like Vivaldi, Schubert and Gospel music (Sister Act Medley). There are also African pieces with a whole lot of percussion. We have included a couple of hymns and songs from film, solos, quartets and orchestral music. We are also accompanied by Indian dancers for two of our pieces. The members of the choir are between the ages of 16 and 75 and are from across the Archdiocese”.

Raul D'Mello |

Mendonca says many people auditioned, but had to limit the members due to difficulties finding large rehearsal space with good acoustics. But the biggest problem the veteran choir director faces is conducting with a fractured shoulder. “I am managing with my left hand by the grace of God”. Mendonca says she will be presenting 18 pieces at the festival and is positive that everyone will have a good time listening to this heavenly music. “I feel that the mission to improve the standard of choral singing and to bring the combination of choir and orchestra to the audience is being accomplished here”. The choir will be ably accompanied by the Bombay Chamber Orchestra.

The festival promises to attract attendees for its theme of being the first ever culture and community gathering festival. Das who is happy with the debut edition of the festival is hopeful it turns out to be a yearly event in the calendar.

The Free Press Journal is the Media Partner for the event.