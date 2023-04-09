This summer pledge to take care of your skin with a new range of skincare products by these homegrown brands

If you are looking to elevate your skin senses, look no further. A few homegrown brands have launched their latest skincare ranges and they are worth giving a try.

Rivela by Cipla Health's new range of science-backed skincare products is dermatologically tested to combat any allergies, reactions or inflammations.

The brand has launched six products, including Salicylic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid Gel, 2% Salicylic Acid + Hyaluronic Acid Face Cleanser, 10% Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, 10% Niacinamide + 1% Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Witch Hazel Toner, Deep Clean Foaming Cleanser, Multi-Peptide Under Eye Cream. The brand uses only ethically sourced ingredients in its formulas in the products.

For instance, salicylic acid and tea tree oil help deeply penetrate the pores to remove clogged oil and skin cell build-up. We tried their cleanser and toner for a week and strongly recommend this product, especially for your night skincare routine. The cleanser isn't harsh on the face and if followed up with toner, it leaves the skin smooth and nourishing. The products are designed for all skin types, however, we recommend a patch test.

Complete the routine with a small drop of Multi Peptide Under Eye Cream which has collagen booster Matrixyl 3000 that helps repair signs of premature ageing. Vitamin C serum and Hyaluronic Acid with Niacinamide, on the other hand, are best for your morning skincare routine, though, no harm in making it a part of your AM and PM skincare routine. You may not see the results of brightness and reduced uneven skin tone in a week or so after using these products, but they surely soothe the skin giving it a supple and radiant look with day-long hydration at the very first use.

Vilvah's freshness-boosting cleanser and toner

Summer has already caught a hold of us and just like our body needs more hydration, the skin needs something extra to give that boost of freshness and coolness while staying away from inflammation.

Vilvah's cooling range of skincare favourites is just the quick fix to enjoy the summers with skin-loving ingredients. We tried Honey Fix Face Wash, Melt-in-Milk sunscreen, Milk Drops Brightening Serum and Mud Mask. The face wash is smooth and smells nice. It works as an exfoliator as well and leaves the face hydrated. It is the highlight of the entire Vilvah range.

Sunscreen is hard on the face but hydrates the face for long hours. A small quantity is sufficient to cover the face and neck. It is the same with serum and mud masks. We recommend using the serum in your AM skincare routine, you may find it a little stiff on your face if applied at night. Add some rosewater or aloe vera gel when you use Mud Mask to smoothen it a bit. The products are for all skin types, however, we recommend a patch test.

Sandiva's Sandalwood care

Protection from the sun's ultraviolet rays is a priority, therefore, trying different sunscreens to see which one suits our needs best is the primary instinct we have. However, fixing the inner skin before make-up needs a protecting layer.

Sandiva's latest launches, Daily Hydrating Super Serum and One and Done Protective Primer are must-haves. We tried the serum and primer and both are very supple and blend really well on the skin. The serum is lightweight and requires a very small portion to cover the face and neck.

The lightweight primer works as a skin shield before the make-up. The potent purifying and balancing naturals such as sandalwood, black cumin oil, and moringa oil moisture the skin while leaving it with a seamless finish and silky smooth texture.