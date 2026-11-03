'This Should Never Have Happened': Chaayos Reacts After Cat's Relocation In Bandra Sparks Outrage, Says Staff Was 'Untrained'

Indian cafe chain Chaayos has reacted after a stray cat that regularly stayed outside its Bandra West café was relocated, triggering anger among animal lovers and customers. The brand said the incident involved an “untrained member” of its staff and confirmed that the cat had since been found and adopted. The controversy prompted a search effort and renewed calls for businesses to treat neighbourhood animals with care.

Chaayos issues apology

In a statement shared on social media, Chaayos acknowledged that a staff member had relocated the cat and accepted responsibility for the incident. The company said a 20-member team joined the search on Monday night and that the animal was now safe.

The post stated, “Our Chaayos cafés are part of your neighbourhoods. And over the years, neighbourhood's four-legged residents have become familiar faces around our cafés. And we've always loved having them around. Recently, a cat who had been around our café was relocated by an untrained member of our team. This should never have happened. We take responsibility for actions of our team, and we're genuinely sorry. Behind the scenes, last night, a 20 member Chaayos team came together to locate the cat. We're relieved that it has been found, is safe, and is now being cared for by someone who has stepped forward to give it a home.”

“We are now strengthening our training and protocols across our cafés so that our teams know how to respond to community animals with care and compassion. To everyone who raised their voice for the cat, we heard you. Thank you,” they concluded.

Cat found and adopted after search

The NGO Humanity World Foundation announced on Tuesday morning that its team had found the cat, which had reportedly been relocated from the chain’s Turner Road outlet in Bandra West. The organisation said Purnima Motwani and her family had decided to give the animal a permanent home.

“The innocent cat reportedly relocated from Chaayos, Turner Road, Bandra West, has finally been FOUND by us! Purnima Ji and her family have decided to adopt this innocent baby and give the cat a loving forever home!” the NGO wrote in its post, while also calling for a public apology from Chaayos.

Motwani said a friend, Denzil, who owns a nearby garage, had intervened when the cat was initially moved and brought it back outside the café. According to her, the animal remained there for two days before disappearing on Sunday morning.

She also alleged that her attempt to seek help from the café after the cat went missing was met with an unsympathetic response. She said she had warned staff that she would approach the police if they did not cooperate.

Motwani said she contacted animal welfare organisations to escalate the matter. The cat has now been found and adopted, while Chaayos says it is reviewing its training and protocols for handling community animals.