This restaurant in Mumbai is serving authentic Italian street food

Sorrentina All Day Dining brings you a limited edition menu celebrating the local street food of Italy

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
Sorrentina-All Day Dining, known for serving dishes with rich, authentic Italian flavors, has launched a brand-new ‘Local Italian Festival’ to take Mumbaikars on a culinary tour of Italian streets.

Staying true to its traditions of delivering honest Italian cuisine, this limited edition menu offers authentic local street delicacies from all around Italy which are not readily available in Mumbai. The menu is inspired by a variety of Italian locales, including Florence, Sicily, Rome, and the Amalfi Coast, using the freshest ingredients available to wow even the most discerning palates.

The Italian Festival is a collection of unique food and beverages that celebrates regional Italian Classics. The menu includes Piadina Romagnola from the Apennines Mountains, Cenci from Tuscany, and Olive alla Ascolana (Fried Olives) inspired by Marche, to mention a few.

A Grey Goose led Spritz menu aimed at brewing great conversations over bold flavours, this fascinating drink list offers Amalfi Spritz made up of Grey Goose, Lime & Home made Citrus Fizz; the signature- Ciao Bella-  Basil infused Grey Goose, Lime, and Pineapple and Passion Soda to name a few. 

When: Ongoing till November 15, 2022. 12 PM to 10.30 PM.

Where: Sorrentina- All Day Dining.

Price for 2 pax: INR. 2500++

Call to reserve your table: +91 9136913747.

