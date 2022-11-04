Indulge in authentic Awadhi Kebabs and Biryanis at Daawat-e-awadh food festival at Mado Mado, Fairfield by Marriott

Daawat-e-awadh food festival |

Winters are hitting in Mumbai and what better way to make most of the season than binge on the best North Indian food. Taking a notch further is the Daawat-e-awadh food festival at one of Mumbai’s classy restaurant Mado Mado in Fairfield by Marriott.

Starting from November 4, the 11-day-long food extravaganza will offer an array of rich and royal cuisine of Oudh ranging from Kebabs, Salans, Biryanis to Desserts and Rotis.

The festival evokes the indolent spirit of Nawabs where the atmosphere is synonym of Royal. The event will be a feast for the palate with Master Chef Rehman and his original khansamas’ who being the Nawabi Era through gourmet delicacies.

The extensive menu features world famous kebabs (Galawati, Kakori, Murg Tikka Mirza Hasnu, Mahi Dum kebab etc), Curries (Bong Zafrani Nehari, Ahamri Murg, Paneer Khushrang), Kormas (Murg Awadhi Korma, Asifi Gosht Korma, Nafees Samak Korma etc), Biryanis (Gosht Pulao, Khaas Murg Biryani, Korma Dum Biryani, Malihabadi Taheri Pulao, Nanratan Biryani), and Desserts (Shahi Tukra, Zafrani Kheer, Sheereen Zarda, Mirchi Ka Halwa etc) with a parallel variants of Vegetarians and Non vegetarians options.

What: Daawat-E-Awadh.

Where: Mado Mado, Fairfield by Marriott.

When: Friday, November 4 to November 13, 2022.

Timings: 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM.

Price: INR 1,236 for two (all inclusive).

Contact: +91 86578 94131.