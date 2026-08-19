'This Journey Tested My Body...': Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria On Battling Breast Cancer, Urges Women To Get Regular Health Check-Ups

Life can change with a diagnosis, but for Pankaj Bhadouria, it has also brought a renewed sense of perspective. The MasterChef India Season 1 winner has offered another deeply personal update on her breast cancer journey, speaking about recovery, resilience and the importance of not putting health checks on the back burner.

Sharing a new post on social media, Pankaj appeared smiling in a black outfit with her short hair styled into a sleek bob. Across the image was a message that captured the spirit of her latest update: "Cancer tested my body, but it couldn’t break my spirit. Now, I live with purpose."

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Pankaj Bhadouria opens up about cancer battle

Alongside the photograph, Pankaj reflected on how the diagnosis has changed her outlook without allowing it to define her identity. “Cancer became a chapter in my story—but it will never be the whole story,” she wrote in her caption.

She went on to describe the experience as one that tested her physically but also strengthened her emotionally. As she continues to recover, Pankaj said she is choosing to approach each day with "greater gratitude, courage and joy.”

Her message also carried an important reminder for women. “To every woman reading this: please don’t postpone your regular health check-ups,” she wrote, adding, “Early detection can change everything.”

She ended the post on a hopeful note, writing: “Here’s to healing, hope and living with purpose.”

Her cancer journey

Pankaj had publicly spoken about her breast cancer diagnosis on May 28, 2026, when she shared a photograph from a hospital bed and sought prayers and support from her followers.

“I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support,” she wrote at the time.

She also posted a video from the hospital, describing the experience of undergoing repeated tests and calling it “not a happy place to be.”

The following day, on May 29, she revealed that she was preparing for surgery. While acknowledging the difficult phase ahead, Pankaj remained optimistic, saying she knew she would “bounce back” and again requested prayers from her well-wishers.

Pankaj later confirmed that her surgery had been successful. However, post-surgery biopsy reports found a 2mm invasive HER2-positive component.

Following the reports, her doctors advised her to undergo 12 sessions of chemotherapy along with one year of targeted therapy as part of her treatment.

Throughout the process, Pankaj has also been open about the emotional challenges that came with chemotherapy. Among them, she described hair loss as one of the most difficult aspects of the experience.