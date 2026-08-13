‘This Is Not Japan, It’s Kerala’: Punjab Tourist Praises Cleanliness Of Kasaragod Railway Station |

A tourist and content creator from Punjab recently shared glimpses of his Kerala trip online, but it was the cleanliness of a railway station in Kasaragod that caught his attention.

In a video from his journey, the tourist is seen exploring the railway station and expressing surprise at how clean and well-maintained the premises are. Comparing the experience to what one might expect in foreign countries, he said he had never seen a railway station this clean anywhere in India.

“This is not Japan… It’s Kerala!” he says in the video, adding that he had grown up hearing that Kerala is known for its educated and progressive people. After visiting the state himself, he said he could now see that reputation with his own eyes.

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“Honestly, this is the first time in my life I’ve seen such a clean and beautiful railway station in India,” he added. Despite it being only his first day in Kerala, the experience had already left a strong impression on him.

The video takes viewers around different parts of the station, including the clean railway tracks and platforms. He also gives a glimpse of a massage service parlour located at the station, which appears to surprise him during his visit.

The tourist further shows the waiting area, highlighting the clean and comfortable space where passengers can sit while waiting for their trains.

His video has since drawn attention online, with the tourist's reaction offering a visitor's perspective on the upkeep and facilities at the Kasaragod railway station. For him, what began as the first day of a Kerala trip quickly turned into an experience that left him impressed with the state.