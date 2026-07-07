This Is How MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday With His Pet Dogs; Adorable Old Video Goes Viral |

Former Indian captain and cricketing legend MS Dhoni is celebrating his 45th birthday today, with fans from across the world flooding social media with heartfelt wishes for the World Cup-winning skipper. As millions eagerly wait for a fresh glimpse of the beloved cricketer on his special day, an adorable throwback video from one of his previous birthday celebrations has resurfaced online and is once again winning hearts.

The viral clip, originally shared by Dhoni in 2023, offers fans a rare peek into the former captain's simple yet heartwarming birthday tradition. Instead of a grand celebration, Dhoni chose to spend the occasion at his residence alongside his beloved pet dogs, showcasing the deep bond he shares with his furry companions.

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In the video, Dhoni is seen standing on the lush lawn of his home as a small birthday cake, complete with a single candle, is placed before him. Surrounding him are his pet dogs, Sam, Lilly, Gabbar and Zoya, who patiently wait by his side throughout the celebration.

After blowing out the candle and cutting the cake, Dhoni lovingly feeds pieces of it to each of his pets. The canines sit calmly in front of him with remarkable discipline, making the wholesome moment even more endearing.

When he posted the video three years ago, Dhoni thanked his fans for their overwhelming birthday wishes with a heartfelt caption that read, "Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday." The clip quickly became a fan favourite and continues to resurface every year during his birthday celebrations.

As tributes continue to pour in for one of India's greatest cricketing icons, this nostalgic video shows that despite his legendary status, Dhoni finds joy in life's simplest moments, celebrating with family, loyal companions and the unconditional love of his four-legged friends.