'This Is Crazy': Foreigner Shares How Expensive American Groceries Are In India, Prices Will Shock You

Missing the taste of home can come at a hefty price, especially when you're living thousands of miles away. That's exactly what American content creator Macy Gonsalvez discovered during a recent grocery run in India. Her latest Instagram video, where she explored the cost of imported American food items, has struck a chord online, leaving viewers equally amused and shocked.

Macy shops American groceries in India

Titled "How much American groceries cost in India," the video takes viewers inside the popular grocery store Food Stories, where Macy browsed shelves stocked with imported snacks, sauces and breakfast favourites.

As she picked up familiar products, the price tags quickly caught her attention. Holding up a large packet of chips, she exclaimed, "This is $10." Moments later, she spotted a box of Trix cereal priced at $12, visibly surprised by the cost.

Her disbelief continued as she came across another everyday pantry item. "This is crazy," she remarked, pointing to a product she recalled using frequently back home. A bottle of Hershey's syrup carried a price tag of $9, adding to the growing list of expensive imports.

Check out the video below:

Despite the steep prices, Macy wasn't ready to leave empty-handed. Looking at a bottle of ketchup, she laughed and declared, "I am buying this no matter how much this is," before revealing it cost $7.20. She also highlighted strawberries priced at $18, noting they were expensive because they were out of season.

She wrapped up the video with a heartfelt line: "Small price to pay to feel like home."

Internet reacts

The comments section quickly filled with reactions from people around the world. One user joked, "Hahah! It's like us buying paneer for $18 here in the US." Another wrote, "They're NOT manufactured in India. Those items are imported, and so are expensive."

Others compared it to paying several times the original price for Indian snacks in the United States, turning the discussion into a light-hearted exchange about the realities of buying comfort food abroad.