'Rage Bait For People Who Hate India': New York Vlogger Tries Delhi's Famous Street Food And Loves It

Foreign travel influencers trying Indian street food often spark heated debates online. Some struggle with the spice levels, while others walk away with unforgettable food memories. New York-based travel creator Chloe Jade seems to fall firmly into the second category.

During her recent trip across India, Chloe made a stop in Delhi and headed straight to one of the city's most famous culinary hotspots, Chandni Chowk. Known for its bustling lanes, centuries-old eateries, and legendary snacks, the area offered her a crash course in some of North India's most beloved flavours.

Inside Chloe's street food journey in Delhi

The vlogger documented her experience in a video that quickly caught attention online. Opening the clip with a playful challenge, she said, "I've never had food poisoning in my entire life. Let's see if I can survive in India. Welcome to Chandni Chowk."

Her food trail began at the iconic Paranthe Wali Gali, where she sampled both savoury and sweet parathas. While introducing the location, Chloe joked, "This is definitely going to be a bit of rage bait for the people who hate India, but sorry."

Check out the video below:

Much to her surprise, one of the first things she noticed wasn't the food, but the hygiene standards. "I'm sure the haters will say that it's not, but it definitely is super clean," she remarked while showing the cooking area. She particularly enjoyed the lemon-and-potato paratha paired with a variety of chutneys and was equally impressed by the sweet versions filled with khoya and rabdi.

Another standout dish was Delhi's seasonal delicacy, Daulat Ki Chaat. Initially unsure about the airy dessert, Chloe quickly changed her mind after tasting it. "I was super sceptical when I first saw this... This was so, so good," she said, praising its rich, caramel-like flavour profile.

Not every dish was a winner, however. When she tried dahi bhalla, the influencer admitted it wasn't quite to her taste. She felt the sweet yoghurt didn't work for her palate, though she clarified that the dish wasn't bad.

Beyond the food, Chloe found herself navigating another uniquely Delhi challenge: its traffic. "Crossing the road is probably the most dangerous thing that you can do in India because it's just absolutely crazy," she joked.