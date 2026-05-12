Mumbaikar Calls 'Bangalore Food Better Than Mumbai' In Viral Video, Says 'Meal Here Is Heaven On Earth'

A Mumbai content creator has sparked a full-blown food war online after boldly claiming that Bengaluru serves better food than Mumbai. And honestly, the internet has a lot to say about it.

Reha Adani recently shared a video documenting her quick food trail through Bengaluru, where she squeezed in three meals before heading back home. But what really grabbed attention wasn’t just the food, it was her brutally honest verdict comparing Mumbai and Bengaluru’s culinary scenes.

'Mumbai is nothing comparedcompared to Bangalore'

“I’m sorry, Mumbaikars, our food game is nothing compared to that of Bangalore’s,” she wrote in the caption, immediately setting social media buzzing. Calling herself a “rice lover,” Reha joked that all three meals she obsessed over were rice-based dishes.

The creator began her culinary sprint almost immediately after landing in the city. “I have just landed in Bangalore, and unfortunately, I only have enough time to have three meals in the city,” she said in the clip, adding that she had been dreaming about these meals ever since booking her tickets.

Check out the video below:

Her first stop was the iconic Nagarjuna Restaurant, where she indulged in a traditional Andhra-style meal served on banana leaves. Clearly emotional about the experience, she called it “the best meal” of her life and declared, “If there’s heaven on earth, it is this.” Praising the flavours and spice levels, she admitted she finished the meal within minutes and instantly wanted more.

Next on her list was Meghana Foods, famous for its fiery biryanis. Reha rated the meal a “solid 10 on 10,” calling it “too good.”

She also visited Chinita Real Mexican Food, which she described as the “most authentic” Mexican food she has had in India. Before leaving the city, she even picked up dessert from Aubree at the airport.

Ending the video with a dramatic plea, Reha urged Bengaluru’s popular eateries to open branches in Mumbai. “I cannot live without this food for longer,” she said, adding that Mumbai deserves these flavours too.

Her video has since gone viral, with food lovers from both cities passionately debating which metro truly deserves the crown for India’s best food culture.