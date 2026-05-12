Anant Ambani Launches Ice Cream Brand 'Vantara Creamery’ With Desi-Inspired Flavours Like Guava Chilli & Kesar Peda

Summer just got a whole lot sweeter andsweeter and a little more experimental too. Businessman Anant Ambani is now stepping into the food and beverage space with the launch of Vantara Creamery, a premium artisanal ice cream brand serving up desi-inspired flavours with a gourmet twist. From nostalgic Indian classics to playful combinations, the new venture is already creating buzz among dessert lovers in Mumbai.

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From wildlife initiative to lifestyle brand

Known for its large-scale wildlife rescue and rehabilitation project in Gujarat, Vantara has now expanded beyond conservation into the lifestyle and retail world. The newly launched Vantara Creamery marks the brand’s first move into the food space, focusing on handcrafted, small-batch ice creams inspired by Indian flavours and regional ingredients.

The concept officially debuted at Jio World Drive through a stylish retro-style ice cream truck experience that instantly drew crowds and social media attention. Visitors got to sample the brand’s artisanal scoops on May 9 and 10, with the truck set to return again on May 16 and 17.

Menu inspired by Indian nostalgia

If you’re curious about what’s on the menu, you’ll find plenty of options to explore. Rather than just the usual chocolate and vanilla, the brand focuses on Indian-inspired creations and unique comfort flavours.

One of the biggest crowd-pullers has been the Malai Kulfi and Guava Chilli ice cream, while another standout is the Kesar Peda flavour, which transforms the beloved Indian mithai into a rich frozen dessert.

Coffee lovers can try the intense Filter Coffee flavour, while those looking for something lighter can opt for the refreshing Lemon Sorbet. The full menu reportedly features 17 flavours, all crafted around nostalgia and locally inspired ingredients.

As per reports, the ice creams have been made from A2 Gir cow milk, a premium dairy ingredient often associated with a richer and creamier texture. Combined with artisanal production methods and innovative flavour pairings, the brand appears to be targeting consumers looking for indulgent yet rooted dessert experiences.