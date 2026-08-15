This Independence Day, Discover 6 Ayurvedic Ingredients From India's Ancient Health Heritage

On August 15, we celebrate India’s Independence Day with pride and happiness. It’s also a time to appreciate Indian traditions like Ayurveda, our ancient system of medicine. Today, let’s explore how Ayurveda helps us, learn about Indian health foods, herbs, and spices, and discover how Patanjali products fit in.

Details About Ayurveda

Ayurveda is more than 5,000 years old and focuses on complete healing, protection, and long life. In Sanskrit, 'Ayu' means 'life' and 'Veda' means 'science' or 'knowledge.' Its main ideas include the tridoshas, the five elements, and treating health problems at their source.

Ayurveda uses natural spices, herbs, and plants to heal illnesses and maintain health. Many originate in India or have grown in our soil for ages. Let us explore some such ayurvedic ingredients and related Patanjali products.

6 Local Ayurvedic Ingredients and Health Benefits

Tulsi: This ancient and holy herb is known for its immunity-boosting and respiratory health properties. With a history of over 3,000 years, the ‘Queen of Herbs’ contains vitamins A and C, iron, calcium, zinc, and antioxidants. Tulsi treats mental health troubles like stress, anxiety, digestive issues, and fever. Refreshing Patanjali Basil (Tulsi) Drink (200 ml) contains potent antioxidants and boosts immunity.

Neem: Its history is over 4,500 years old and mentioned in ancient texts such as Sushrut Samhita and Charak Samhita. Ayurveda values neem for its health, hygiene, and farming benefits. The leaves treat skin issues such as rashes, wounds, and spots, and hair issues such as dandruff, hair loss, and scalp itching. The bark can clean the teeth and gums. It also purifies the system and provides immunity. Patanjali Aloe Vera Neem Cucumber Face Pack (60 Gms) gives glowing skin. Neem deals with excess oiliness, clogged pores, impurities, and dullness. The cucumber hydrates and tones. The fuller’s earth removes deep impurities and soothes, while the aloe vera softens, heals, and moisturises.

Ashwagandha: This herb has been used for over 3,000 to 5,000 years and is cited in classical texts such as the Atharva Veda and the Rig Veda. It treats mental health issues such as anxiety and stress, helps with sleep, lowers tiredness, boosts energy levels, and deals with reproductive system. Patanjali Ashwagandha Capsules (11 Gms) lower stress and anxiety while providing energy, strength, stamina, good sleep, and immunity.

Shatavari: Also called the ‘Queen of Herbs’, it works for women’s reproductive health. It also boosts immunity and respiratory health and lowers inflammation, acidity and blood sugar levels. It finds mention in ancient texts such as Sushrut Samhita and Charak Samhita. Patanjali Shatavar Churna (100 Gms) helps women’s health by boosting hormonal balance, lactation, overall strength and energy, immunity, and good digestive health.

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Turmeric: This prized spice and a major Ayurvedic medicinal herb have been growing in India for around 4,000 years. It is used in our food, remedies, and medicines. Its anti-inflammatory properties ease joint pain and swelling, boost digestion, cleanse blood, balance doshas, treat respiratory issues such as cough and cold, and treat wounds. It is used in face packs for glowing skin. For skin, use Haldi Chandan Kanti Body Cleanser (600 Gms). It removes dryness and roughness and nourishes the skin.

Amla: Ayurveda prizes amla for its healing properties. Known as the ‘King of Rasayanas (Rejuvenation)’, amla balances the doshas and is an anti-ageing ingredient for tissues and provides strength. High in vitamin C and antioxidants, it protects cells and wards away seasonal infections. It also boosts hair follicles and avoids premature greying. It provides glowing and clear skin. Patanjali Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil (50 Ml, 100 Ml, and 200 Ml) has nutrients that boost hair growth, reduce hair fall and premature greying, moisturise and condition, and make hair soft, lustrous, voluminous, lengthy and manageable.

This Independence Day, on August 15, make a promise to include Ayurveda for your healthy living, along with including Ayurvedic Patanjali products for good health.