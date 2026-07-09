This Bird Is Known As The 'Monsoon Forecaster’ In India? Meet The Jacobin Cuckoo!

Why The Jacobin Cuckoo Is Known As ‘Monsoon Forecaster’ In India | Canva

The Jacobin Cuckoo, popularly known as the Pied Cuckoo or Chatak in India, is a member of the cuckoo order of birds that is found in Africa and Asia. In India, the bird has long been regarded as the "Monsoon Forecaster" due to its close association with the arrival of the southwest monsoon. For centuries, farmers, birdwatchers, and rural communities have believed that the bird's appearance signals that the rainy season is just around the corner.

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Jacobin Cuckoo: A monsoon messenger

Long before weather applications, satellite images, and meteorological forecasts became commonplace, many people in India, especially farmers, relied on observations drawn from the landscapes around them. Clouds, winds, insects, animals, among others, all formed a practical system of reading environmental changes. Among these traditional indicators, one bird occupies a distinctive place in the country, especially in the northern part of India, and that is the Jacobin Cuckoo.

Jacobin Cuckoo | X/ @Chandrakala_RCK

Why it is called monsoon forecaster?

The Jacobin Cuckoo migrates from parts of sub-Saharan Africa to the Indian subcontinent every year, usually arriving in late May or early June. Its arrival often coincides with the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and its gradual advance across the country. This seasonal timing has earned the bird a reputation as nature's own weather predictor.

Although the bird does not actually forecast rain, its migration is influenced by seasonal wind patterns and climatic conditions that are also responsible for bringing the monsoon to India. This remarkable coincidence has strengthened the belief that the bird heralds the rainy season.

Cultural and mythological significance

The Jacobin Cuckoo holds a special place in Indian folklore and literature, including Kalidas and Rabindranath Tagore. Known as the Chatak, it is believed to survive only on pure raindrops that fall directly from the sky, which symbolises hope, patience, and longing. While this is a poetic myth rather than a scientific fact, it has made the bird a recurring symbol in Sanskrit poetry and regional literature.

A unique bird

The Jacobin Cuckoo is a medium-sized bird with striking black-and-white plumage and a small crest. It belongs to the cuckoo family and is also known for its brood parasitic behaviour, laying its eggs in the nests of other birds, particularly babblers. It typically inhabits lowland and foothill open forests, scrublands, and plains. Like many other cuckoos, the Jacobin Cuckoo does not build its own nests; instead, it lays its egg into the nests of other unsuspecting birds.