 Third Edition Of Ironman To Take Place In Goa On October 8; Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleThird Edition Of Ironman To Take Place In Goa On October 8; Details Inside

Third Edition Of Ironman To Take Place In Goa On October 8; Details Inside

Ironman 70.3 India is an international triathlon race in India comprising of 1.9km swim, 90 km bike and 21.1km run to be held in Panaji

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Third Edition Of Ironman To Take Place In Goa On October 8; Details Inside | Ironman 70.3 Goa

In its third edition in India, the Ironman 70.3 race, which is a half-Ironman event covering 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling, and a 21.1 km run, will kick off with a swim at Miramar Beach in Panaji, the state's capital.

The event poses significant logistical challenges, requiring the coordination of around 1,200 people, including 700 volunteers, to manage the race route and the crowd.

To ensure participants stay hydrated and energized, organizers have prepared 21 tons of ice and 23,000 liters of portable water, distributed across eight aid stations along the course. While a few bike mechanics will be on standby for emergencies, participants are responsible for their bikes' minor issues, such as flat tires. Roads will be closed for the event, leading to potential traffic disruptions in the state's capital, Panaji.

Interestingly, the participants include a diverse group, ranging from Armed Forces personnel and corporate executives like CEOs and CFOs to 18-year-olds. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana have the highest number of participants.

Traditionally viewed as a male-dominated sport, Ironman 70.3 India is witnessing a rise in female participation. This year, out of the 1,600 participants, over 200 are women. To encourage more women to take part, Ironman 70.3 India offered coaching discounts and special race registration deals.

Read Also
THESE Scenic Villages In Maharashtra Should Be On Your Next Travel List
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cheese To Chocolate: 6 Different Types Of Momos That Are Popular In India

Cheese To Chocolate: 6 Different Types Of Momos That Are Popular In India

Merriam-Webster Adds Slang Words Like "Bussin," "Finsta," & "Thirst trap" To Its English Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Adds Slang Words Like

Third Edition Of Ironman To Take Place In Goa On October 8; Details Inside

Third Edition Of Ironman To Take Place In Goa On October 8; Details Inside

Hair Care: Get Rid Off Dandruff With These Natural Solutions To Welcome A Healthier Scalp And Hair

Hair Care: Get Rid Off Dandruff With These Natural Solutions To Welcome A Healthier Scalp And Hair

World Nature Day 2023: Significance, Celebration And Facts

World Nature Day 2023: Significance, Celebration And Facts