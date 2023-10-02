Third Edition Of Ironman To Take Place In Goa On October 8; Details Inside | Ironman 70.3 Goa

In its third edition in India, the Ironman 70.3 race, which is a half-Ironman event covering 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling, and a 21.1 km run, will kick off with a swim at Miramar Beach in Panaji, the state's capital.

The event poses significant logistical challenges, requiring the coordination of around 1,200 people, including 700 volunteers, to manage the race route and the crowd.

To ensure participants stay hydrated and energized, organizers have prepared 21 tons of ice and 23,000 liters of portable water, distributed across eight aid stations along the course. While a few bike mechanics will be on standby for emergencies, participants are responsible for their bikes' minor issues, such as flat tires. Roads will be closed for the event, leading to potential traffic disruptions in the state's capital, Panaji.

Interestingly, the participants include a diverse group, ranging from Armed Forces personnel and corporate executives like CEOs and CFOs to 18-year-olds. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana have the highest number of participants.

Traditionally viewed as a male-dominated sport, Ironman 70.3 India is witnessing a rise in female participation. This year, out of the 1,600 participants, over 200 are women. To encourage more women to take part, Ironman 70.3 India offered coaching discounts and special race registration deals.