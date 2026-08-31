'There Were Days I Cried': Actress Nimisha Sajayan Reveals Her Tough Weight-Loss Journey After Gaining 14 Kg For Babita Singh Reporting

Behind every dramatic on-screen transformation is a story that audiences rarely get to see. For Nimisha Sajayan, stepping into the world of Babita Singh Reporting meant changing her body for the character, but returning to her earlier weight came with its own set of challenges. The actor has now opened up about the emotional and physical side of that journey, sharing a candid glimpse into what happened after she gained 14 kg for the role.

Taking to Instagram, Nimisha shared a series of before-and-after pictures while reflecting on the transformation. She revealed that her weight went from 58 kg to 72 kg for the character, followed by a demanding journey to lose the additional weight.

Take a look:

‘The first 10 days were probably the toughest’

For Nimisha, the difficult part began after the weight gain. She admitted that the initial days of her weight-loss journey were particularly challenging, with sleep issues, mood swings, exhaustion and frustration making the process harder.

"The first 10 days were probably the toughest. No proper sleep, crazy mood swings, exhaustion, frustration… and so many moments where I genuinely felt like I couldn’t do it," she wrote, adding, "There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry saying ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

Her trainer became her support system

While the journey tested Nimisha's patience, she credited her trainer, Ali Shifas, for helping her stay on track when she felt ready to stop.

“If it wasn’t for you..I honestly think I would have given up. You were my rock throughout this entire journey,” she wrote, describing how her trainer continued to push and encourage her without making her feel guilty about struggling.

Nimisha recalled how there were days when she felt tired, frustrated and ready to quit, but her trainer helped her return the following day and try again. "You never judged me for the bad days or made me feel guilty for struggling. You were simply there every single day,” she added.

Looking back, Nimisha said the experience ultimately taught her more than simply reaching a physical goal. For her, the process became an exercise in patience, consistency and trusting the journey.

The actor ended her note with an emotional thank-you to her trainer, calling him her “biggest cheerleader” and “constant support system.” “Thank you Shifukka for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn’t have done this without you,” Nimisha wrote.