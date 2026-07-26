Theatre Review: ‘Ata He Thambvaaycha Kasa?’ Exposes The Dark Reality Of Cybercrime

In today’s world of social media, cybercrimes are on the rise, and everyone’s privacy is at stake. Quite often some posts impact lives to an extent that they commit suicides; especially young people.

Ata He Thambvaaycha Kasa? confronts a disturbing reality of today's digital world—cyber exploitation, online harassment, and the emotional trauma suffered by victims. It is a play that engages through its dramatic intensity while leaving the audience with uncomfortable and necessary questions.

The story revolves around Tanvi, an ordinary young woman whose life is turned upside down after she becomes the victim of a cybercrime. What follows is not merely an investigation into the crime but an exploration of how society reacts to victims. Instead of sensationalising the incident, the script focuses on the emotional aftermath—the fear, shame, anger and helplessness that accompany such experiences. More importantly, it highlights the role of the family in helping a survivor reclaim her confidence.

One of the play's strengths lies in its writing. The script balances emotion with restraint, ensuring that the message never overshadows the narrative. The dialogues are realistic. They avoid melodrama while capturing the anxiety and frustration of a family struggling to protect their daughter from both criminals and society's judgement.

The writing also raises pertinent questions about digital safety, legal systems, and the responsibility of citizens in an increasingly connected world. Most importantly it challenges the conscious of the audience when the father questions his son – “what about those girls whose videos you watch? They too are someone’s sister/daughter!” The son’s silence says it all.

Writer Sandeep Dandavte has directed the play as well. That explains his understanding of the script and its nuances. As a director, he has kept the plan simple and not overwhelming, despite the subject. He handles the delicate subject with maturity. Instead of relying on dramatic gimmicks, he allows the narrative to unfold naturally. Scenes are given enough space to breathe, enabling audiences to absorb the emotional weight of the situation. Moments of tension interspersed with quieter scenes that offer reflection are the key factors.

The set design by Sandesh Bendre is simple but effective. The lighting (Ramakant Jagtap) and background score (Samir Mhatre) support the storytelling. The focus always remains on the characters and their emotional journey.

Performances elevate the characters’ journey. Every actor approaches the subject with sincerity, making the family dynamics feel authentic rather than theatrical. The emotional exchanges are convincing because they stem from believable relationships. Aishwary Shete, portraying Tanvi effectively conveys fear and resilience. Akash Patil as Chirag, her brother, is convincing.

Sukanya Kulkarni Mone effectively captures the emotional turmoil of a mother torn between shame and revenge. Her compelling performance keeps audience on the edge.

Janhavi Panshikar's portrayal of the grandmother is expressive, if at times overly theatrical. The creative choice of making the character mute, however, doesn't seem to significantly enhance the story. I wonder why the writer-director chose that option.

It is Dr. Girish Oak who takes the cake as the father who refuses to abandon their daughter during her darkest moments. He delivers a layered performance. He is shown to be a psychology professor, and Dr. Oak displays the analytics of the profession with ease.

What makes Ata He Thambvaaycha Kasa? particularly relevant is its timeliness. In an era where cyber fraud, digital stalking, and online blackmail have become frighteningly common, the play serves as both a cautionary tale and a message of hope. It reminds audiences that victims deserve empathy, not suspicion, and that family support can make all the difference in rebuilding shattered lives.

Rather than portraying the survivor as powerless, the play celebrates courage, resilience and collective responsibility. And that remains its strength.