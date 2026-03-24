The Silent Threat To Your Kidneys, And What Ayurveda Has To Say About It

A major body organ for blood purification is the kidneys, which eliminate toxins through urine. Kidneys control blood pressure levels and red blood cell production and balance the body’s minerals and electrolytes.

The kidneys' structural units are called nephrons, while their proximal tubules reassimilate vital elements like water and glucose, making them available to the body. But toxins or drugs impact the kidneys, disrupt their functioning, and lead to high levels of toxic substance buildup.

Allopathic medicines, despite being widely used nowadays, are harmful with excessive and prolonged use and lead to problems like kidney damage and failure. Vancomycin is one such antibiotic that treats an antibiotic-resistant bacterium called MRSA.

Researchers speak of vancomycin lowering kidney function in five to 32% of cases, resulting in an increase in patient hospital stay and treatment costs, and risk of death. It also leads to kidney damage due to an increase in the body’s reactive oxygen species (ROS) and resulting damage to kidney cells. It is also the source of inflammation (acute interstitial nephritis) near the kidney tubules.

Lastly, kidney cell destruction is due to inflammation and oxidative stress. It results in kidney failure. Timely treatment of kidney damage comes from knowing symptoms like lowered urination, swelling of the feet and ankles, and tiredness.

Thus, Patanjali Research Institute developed Divya Renogrit. This Ayurvedic medicine contains herbs to treat kidney and urinary tract infections, like Apamarg, Kasani, Pashanbhed, Palash, Varun, Punarnava root, and Gokhru. The chemical analysis found the components that benefit the kidneys, like gallic acid, methyl gallate, quercetin, butrin, and butin.

The research was conducted in two different trials with modern technologies to confirm Renogrit’s efficiency. The first study saw three-dimensional structures (spheroids) from proximal tubular cells of the human kidney developed and treated with vancomycin. Then, these structures were applied with Renogrit for in vitro testing. The drug lessened the kidney damage markers.

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The second study had rats being administered vancomycin. The in-vitro test was done for the kidneys. What was measured was blood urea nitrogen, serum creatinine, and their clearance. This study also saw Renogrit regulate disease-related parameters.

It was established that Patanjali’s Renogrit medicine has the potential to manage the modern medicine challenges. It safeguards the kidneys from antibiotics like vancomycin's side effects and keeps them healthy and robust. This Ayurvedic solution has its natural qualities to keep things safe.

We also need to follow Ayurvedic tips for kidney safety from the long-term effects of antibiotics.

Dietary Choices: Stay well hydrated with water, herbal tea, and natural juices to remove toxins. Consume kidney-friendly food items like low-potassium fruits (berries, apples, grapes, and pineapple), easily digested grains or legumes (brown rice or moong dal in small quantity), and vegetables low in potassium (bell peppers, cabbage, and green beans). Avoid high-salt or processed food; high-potassium food like bananas; dairy; red meat; and alcohol.

Lifestyle Choices: Regular exercise regimes like yoga and walking help with circulation and good kidney function. Sleep for seven to eight hours and improve the body's health. Overdosing on painkillers harms the kidneys long-term.

Patanjali’s Divya Renogrit is changing the field of kidney health. It helps us trust the power and efficiency of Ayurvedic medicines for our health.