The Shape Of Quiet Bonds: Inside The Unspoken Equation Between Sahil Salathia And Yash Birla

My friendship with both of them has nothing to do with fame, affluence, or clout. I have always known who I am and where I come from, and I have never needed those things to define connection. What connects us is simpler than that: three individuals—mind, body, spirit. No performance, no positioning, no need to prove anything to each other, and no expectation to be anything other than who we already are. Just a certain understanding, a way of being that does not need explanation. We meet there.

With Yash, the connection feels older than the friendship itself. My father knew his parents, Ashok Birla and Sunanda Birla, who devastatingly passed away in a plane crash along with his sister Sujata. That history sits quietly in the background. It does not come up, but it is there. I grew up in a family that has always been seen from the outside. So did he. That shared understanding removes the need for explanation.

It came up, in its own way, when Yash and I met at the launch of his book in 2013, A Prayer: A Life—a memoir that reflects an inner world he rarely articulates out loud. The book was published under my mother, Shobhaa De’s imprint—something that, in itself, speaks to the legacy she has built.

It was a formal setting. Structured. Expected. The kind of room where introductions are made and conversations follow a certain rhythm. And yet, what stayed with me was not the event—but the ease that followed it.

Because what began there did not remain contained within that moment. It moved, almost immediately, into something far less defined and far more real. Looking back, it feels as though the introduction itself was incidental—and the connection inevitable.

With Yash, nothing needs to be forced. There are long gaps where we disappear into our own lives, and then we meet, and it is exactly where it was left. There is no effort to maintain anything; it simply holds. I do not adjust myself around him, I do not soften things or over-explain, and he does not expect that from me. He shows up when it matters—birthdays and important moments—not loudly, just consistently.

What stays with me most is how he speaks about me when I am not there. It does not change. That is rare.

There is also something about him that has not been hardened—not in a naïve way, just intact. I find myself being protective of that without really thinking about it.

Yash is deeply affectionate with me, especially in the moments we spend one on one together. I love it how he yet calls it clubbing. And when we are out dancing at various night spots around the city, that same ease carries a quiet protectiveness—unspoken, but present.

I have travelled with Yash to his gorgeous homes in Nashik and Rishikesh—spaces that quietly reflect the legacy he comes from, without any of the garish pop or aplomb of today’s times—and it’s a world I instinctively connect with, having grown up within a similar sense of history, structure, and understated presence.

We feel most at home dancing. We do not drink; we do not need to. Yash has not touched a sip of alcohol in his life, even at 58, and neither have I since my wellness journey began in August 2024. We just dance. There is no performance in it, no awareness of anything outside that moment. Most of the time, we do not even speak; a glance is enough. When we laugh, it turns into a kind of cacophony—loud, uncontained, completely our own.

I used to attend satsangs at his home as a child with my mother. Now I go because I want to. It settles something. And when he is there, he is just there—no identity attached, just present.

Rishikesh feels closest to who he actually is. Even in the smallest things—what he buys from flea markets, how he dresses, how he carries himself—nothing is excessive, nothing is trying. His body reflects the same philosophy: built over time, steady, not performative. Even his tattoos sit naturally on him, like they belong.

There is also a difference in how they hold their bodies.

With Yash, it feels like something that has been built over time and simply stayed. Not chased, not constantly recalibrated—just maintained. There is strength in it, but it doesn’t ask to be noticed. And yet, he doesn’t shy away from it either. He enjoys being seen, in his own way. There’s a comfort there, an ease in occupying his own physicality without second-guessing it.

There’s nothing more charming and attractive than a self made man.

Yash coming from legacy yes but after his parents and sisters devastating demise when he was studying in America in his 20s had to come back although backed by his external family to pick up the pieces of what remained of him mind body and soul to be able to address his entire conglomerate. Yash was shy and timid at first but then through time found his own sense of voice self and razor sharp business acumen.

Sahil does not come from legacy in the way Yash does. There is no inherited structure around him. What you see is built—deliberately, over time, and that is where its authenticity, credibility, and originality come from.

And that shows.

Sahil came into my life very differently.

On my podcast, ANAFIED, my immeasurable amount of prep outdid any fancy equipment. There was no elaborate setup—just a tripod and a quiet room—but I came in knowing exactly what I wanted to ask, where I wanted the conversation to go, and how to get there. I wasn’t relying on production to carry it. I relied on preparation, instinct, and presence. And that’s what made the conversations land the way they did—real, unfiltered, and far more revealing than anything overproduced could have been.

I remember baking Sahil a dark chocolate cake before the interview. What stood out was not just that he finished it, but how he did that and still looked so composed, effortlessly stylish, and incredibly fit. It did not match what you assume. There was more there.

And, very unlike me, I acted on that. I asked him if he wanted to come with me to Jaipur for a polo match—fully hosted. Sahil said yes immediately—not for the sake of the trip; he is constantly professionally invited, sponsored, and paid to travel around the world—but because we got along one-on-one during the podcast. We just wanted to hang out. That’s how it shifted—from friends to pals. That trip is where the friendship actually began.

He moves differently.

Where Yash holds stillness, Sahil moves. You see it in how he carries himself. His body is sharp, defined, aware. He knows how he comes across—and leans into it. His style follows the same instinct—more expressive, more intentional.

Both have tattoos. On Yash, they feel effortless. On Sahil, they feel placed. Considered. Designed to be seen.

And that difference shows up in how they respond to situations.

At my brother’s Feb 2025 wedding, someone made a comment—“Ozempic.” Before I could respond, Sahil stepped in: “What is your problem? Leave her alone.” That was it. No escalation, no performance—just clarity.

And then, in a completely different moment, he said something that stayed with me. He told me I should take sharing what I do already since day 1 about my wellness journey even further—build something bigger. Not just Instagram, but something where I actually teach. YouTube, structured work, something scalable.

“I mean it.”

And I knew he did.

With Sahil, the body reflects that same sharpness. It’s more deliberate, more defined. You can see the control in it—the awareness of how it reads, how it moves, how it’s presented. Nothing about it feels accidental. Even when he’s not drawing attention to it, it holds its own presence.

Sahil has distinctively carved a niche out for himself being an ace fashion, fitness, and style digital creator and also being a leading actor and model across several award-winning projects.

There is also something in how Yash and Sahil present themselves—through both fashion and fitness—that mirrors who they are.

With Yash, everything feels considered but never forced. His style today is contemporary, very much of the moment, but without chasing it. Clean lines, open necks, pieces that allow the body to be seen without overstatement. He enjoys the idea of being observed—he has said so himself—and there is a quiet confidence in that. He likes observing people observing him. Not in a loud or attention-seeking way, but in a way that comes from being entirely comfortable in his own presence.

His physique sits within that same ease. Built over time, held consistently. Not sculpted for effect, not fluctuating. It’s there because it has always been there—maintained, not chased. Even when he chooses to display it, it doesn’t feel like performance. It feels like familiarity.

Sahil approaches both differently.

His fashion is sharper, more deliberate. There is intention behind every choice—fit, proportion, detail. He understands visual language instinctively. Nothing feels thrown on. Even when it appears effortless, it isn’t accidental.

His body reflects that same mindset. Absolutely lean, chiseled, more consciously shaped. There is awareness in how it reads, how it moves, how it photographs. It’s not just about being fit—it’s about precision. About control.

And that difference is consistent across everything.

Yash wears who he is.

Sahil constructs it.

Both work. But they come from entirely different places.

Although they’re both very contemporary what I resonate most is their emotional depth and their spiritual individual paths as I lean into my very own through my own spiritual path through my wellness journey. As much as they’re men of the world they’re deeply embeded into their holy practices and temple visits.

They are very different people.

Yash does not need to say much; Sahil says what needs to be said.

Yash holds space; Sahil shifts it.

Recently, Yash introduced me to his Guruji. I only thought since I’m soond every hint for my mind and body it’s time to emotionally heal as well and Yash immediately gave me his long time Guruji’s contact instantly and encouraged my idea. I have always been drawn to deeper practices—especially transcendental meditation—and for the first time, it feels like the right moment to explore that more seriously, to deepen my understanding of stillness, discipline, and awareness, and to take my wellness journey further into something that is not just physical, but mental, emotional, and spiritual.

With Sahil, that same direction extends into how I shape my narrative and my online presence. He has been very clear, very direct, in how he sees it—pushing me to build it further, to take it beyond just presence into something more defined, more structured, more scalable. Not just expression, but application. Not just sharing, but teaching. A space where my voice, my lived experience, and the way I see discipline, wellness, and identity are not diluted, but sharpened—and held with intention.

But both are grounded in their own way.

And within that orbit, there is also Avanti Birla.

There is a quiet steadiness to Avanti that does not announce itself—it reveals itself over time. What stands out is not something overt, but something deeply grounded. A composure that feels lived-in rather than curated.

She does not occupy space with the need to be seen; she occupies it with balance. In a world that leans towards display, she remains centred. Her presence does not fluctuate with environment or attention—it is consistent, measured, quietly anchoring.

What I have always respected is that she does not try to define herself loudly. There is no projection, no effort to claim identity. She allows it to unfold through how she moves, how she engages, and what she chooses not to participate in.

It is not restraint. It is clarity.

And that distinction matters, because there is strength in not needing to amplify yourself to be felt.

Over the years, that consistency has remained unchanged—never reactive, never performative, never drawn into unnecessary noise. It is rare precisely because it does not try to be.

Since wellness and fitness are not just about the body but about mental clarity and emotional intelligence, I have always seen Avanti embody that balance effortlessly.

And somewhere in all of this, all of us are simply embodied in our own ways—grounded, with a sense of equilibrium and grace, yet still stylish, cool, and unapologetically ourselves. That’s why we respect each other in any room.