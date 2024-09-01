The Role Of Nutrition For Your Body: Tips For Achieving A Healthy Diet

Canva

Good nutrition plays an important role in achieving a healthy lifestyle. It involves consuming a variety of foods that provide the essential nutrients that your body needs to function and grow. These nutrients include protein, vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, and fats, each having its own unique function and benefits for keeping your body and mind healthy.

This National Nutrition Week (NNW), observed every year in India from September 1 to September 7, take time to reflect on the role of nutrition for your body and learn how a healthy diet can help you achieve that.

Why Nutrition Matters

Understanding nutrition will lead to a healthier life, as it affects every part of your body. Proteins are essential for building blocks of muscles, hormones and enzymes, while carbohydrates benefit by providing energy for daily activities. Further, fats are crucial for brain health and energy storage. Additionally, vitamins and minerals support immune function, bone health and overall well-being.

Further on this, Zainab G, clinical dietician and sports nutritionist, added, "Nutrition is essential for overall health, right from supporting health to weight management and also disease prevention. Right nutrition fuels the body, boosts the immune levels, makes one mindful of choices and promotes long-term well-being, making it essential for a healthy and active life."

Tips for a Healthy Diet

Include a variety of food

No single food can provide you with all the nutrients that your body needs. Include a variety of foods in your balanced diet mixed with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and healthy fats. Try to eat several fruits and vegetables to avail numerous benefits of nutrients for your body.

Focus on Whole Grains

Replace refined grains like white bread and pasta with whole grains such as brown rice and whole wheat. Whole wheat contains more fibre, which helps in aiding digestion and keeps you fuller for a longer time.

Consume Proteins

Proteins are essential for muscle repair and growth. Consume rich protein sources such as chicken, fish, beans and legumes for a healthier diet. Incorporating these protein sources will provide you with all the essential amino acids for the body.

Limit Salt and Sugar

Excessive sugar and salt consumption can lead to problems like diabetes and high blood pressure. Opt for natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruits, and use herbs or spices for rich flavours instead of excess salt.

Stay Hydrated

Hydration is essential for your body to fully function, including digestion and temperature regulation. Try to drink at least 3-4 litres of water in a day, and more if you are active or live in a hot climate.

By incorporating these simple tips, you can make a healthier diet with balanced nutrition, improving your overall well-being. Remember, healthy food doesn't have to be boring and bland. With culinary creativity, you can make your meals delicious and nutritious, adding a healthy twist to your favourite food.