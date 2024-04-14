The Rise of Kalki: What You Need to Know About the Final Avatar of Vishnu!

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Kalki Temple in Sambhal, most were in a fix. Coming close on the heels of the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi, this temple created quite a buzz.

For the uninitiated, Kalki is supposed to be the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu that will mark the end of Kali Yuga and beginning of another Satyug. A reincarnation yet to happen, but predicted to be happening at the end of this millennium or middle of the next. He will be riding a white horse called Devdutt. And eradicate all sins and sinners

Kalki, it's predicted, will be born in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, the temple is being built in Sambhal to welcome the lord when he appears.

However, this is not the first temple of Kalki in India. It is said that in 18th century, Raja Jai Singh of Rajasthan had built Kalki mandir in Jaipur and it still exists there.

Despite having more than one temple, not many are aware of Kalki. Most know only Ram and Krishna as the avatars of Vishnu. Youngsters, especially, are not so tuned in to the Dashavatara concept.

The Free Press Journal spoke to a few to understand their viewpoint.

Ritika Bhowmik, 22, MBA student

During lockdown, I saw the Ramayana and the Mahabharata on television. I got interested in learning more about all the 10 avatars. I like to learn about Sanatana culture and history. Every sin has a punishment. In the Kali Yuga, there is no separate world for demons and humans. Every person has both sides, good and evil. Kalki avatar is not an avatar for love; it's an avatar for revenge — the evil that humans have spread in these yugas. This avatar is for the cleansing of human sin.

Chandni Shah, 23, Trust and Safety new associate at BI meta

Yes, I know about the Kalki avatar. Bhagwan Vishnu is the preserver of the world. In all four yugas, he had taken the avatars for the betterment of the world. The ten avatars are Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Krishna or Balarama, Buddha, and last but not least Kalki. Kalki avatar will take place in Kali Yuga. When the Kali Yuga will be at its peak because of its darkness and evilness. Bhagwan Vishnu will take the avatar of Kalki to protect the world. It is also said in some Vaishnava texts that Kalki is forecast. He will appear in the mythical Kingdom of Shambhala, which is believed to be hidden somewhere in Inner Asia. He will appear on a white horse on the day of pralaya to end Kali Yuga and return the world to Satya Yuga. I have an interest in mythology, so keep researching all these kinds of stories.

Varsha Bihani, 27, French professor

In Hindu belief, Kalki is considered the 10th avatar of Vishnu, who intervenes during times of increased wrongdoing to restore justice. Vishnu has appeared in various forms, such as Shriram and Shree Krishna, each embodying different aspects of righteousness and dharma. According to the Bhagavad Gita, Kalki is prophesied to emerge during the darkest phase of Kali Yuga to combat Adharma. It's believed that Kalki's mount, a white horse named Devdut, bears a symbolic crack on its back left leg, which some interpret as a wound signalling Kalki's imminent arrival. Local priests and devotees maintain that this alleged wound has been gradually healing over time, further fuelling anticipation of Kalki's appearance.

Gaurav N. Tambe, 24, Cinematographer

I don't have idea about the Kalki avatar. However I know the dashavatara of Lord Vishnu. I have basic knowledge about the Lord Vishnu. Some of the Vishnu avatars are Balaram, Kurman and Vaman Avatar.

Arun Iyer, 42, PR Professional

Yes, I am aware of Dashavatara. Dasa means 10, and avatar is incarnation. As a part of today's generation, I have attained knowledge on this through the stories that were told to us by our grandparents and parents. The Dashavatara, the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, i.e., Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki, hold profound significance in Hindu mythology. Each avatar symbolizes a different aspect of divine intervention and cosmic evolution. Kalki is believed to be the future avatar who will appear at the end of the current age, Kali Yuga, to restore righteousness and begin a new era.