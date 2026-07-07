'The One That Raised Me First': Anshula Kapoor Wears Late Mom Mona Kapoor's 42-Year-Old Dupatta On Wedding Day To Honour Her

Anshula Kapoor's Bridal Look Included Mom Mona's 42-Year-Old Dupatta | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026, in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The celebration was attended by close family members and friends. Following the wedding, Anshula shared a series of pictures from her bridal look, giving fans a glimpse into her special day and revealing the heartfelt tribute she dedicated to her late mother, Mona Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor's Bridal Look Included Late Mom's 42-Year-Old Dupatta

As part of her wedding ensemble, Anshula carried a meaningful piece that kept her mother’s memory close to her on one of the most important days of her life. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride - my mom’s 42-year-old gold tissue & zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first."

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'Every Detail Was Imagined Around Heirloom That Meant Most To Me'

Further praising designer Tarun Tahiliani, Anshula revealed that every detail of her bridal ensemble was thoughtfully designed around the heirloom that held the deepest emotional significance for her.

Collaborating with Tarun Tahiliani, she created a bridal look that brought together traditional crafts from across India, featuring intricate Kashida embroidery layered with rich zari work, a Bandhani Gharchola dupatta as a tribute to the family she was marrying into, and a colour palette of antique rose, blush, and muted gold. The ensemble was completed with delicate Phulkari borders, honouring her Punjabi roots and adding a deeply personal touch to her wedding attire.

"Thank you, Tarun, for bringing this vision to life and creating a bridal ensemble that felt timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me," added Anshula.