'The Mythology Inspires Us': German Ambassador Jasper Wieck Visits Delhi’s Durga Puja Pandal, Highlights Power Of Women

'The Mythology Inspires Us': Says German Ambassador Jasper Wieck During The Visit To Delhi's Durga Pandal With His Wife | X

German Ambassador Dr Jasper Wieck and his wife visited the historic Kashmere Gate Durga Puja pandal, Delhi’s oldest community Durga Puja, established in 1910. Ambassador Wieck joined the celebrations honouring Ma Durga and the power of women, admiring the incredible artwork and community spirit that keeps this tradition alive. He admired the pandal, decorations and management done by the committee. Wieck also talked about how it feels to be part of the celebration and talked about the feminine energy and said that's the reason behind bringing his wife with him.

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German Ambassador Jasper visits Durga pandal in Delhi

German Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck, visited one of the oldest Durga pandals in Delhi, in Kashmere Gate, which was established in 1910. Visiting the pandal with his wife, he shared his thoughts about his understanding of the Goddess Durga story and said that the mythological story inspires the couple. Praising the pandal and decoration, he said, "We are very happy to be here at Durga Pandal. With so many people here, it is so beautiful and everything is so nicely set."

Mythology and feminine energy

Talking about their inspiration, he said, "It's the mythology that inspires us, because it's about a woman Durga, the wife of Shiva, who triumphs over evil by her own strength. It is so important to rely on your strength and because it's woman power. I also brought my wife with me. Aapko Durga Puja or Dusshera ki hardik Shubhkamnaye."

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Shared a glimpse on social media

Sharing the photos of the Durga pandal and his visit on X, Wieck wrote, "Visited Delhi’s oldest Durga Puja pandal in Kashmere Gate, established in 1910. My wife and I were delighted to join the celebrations honouring Ma Durga and the power of women. Wonderful to meet the community keeping this tradition alive across generations. Happy Durga Puja! 🙏."