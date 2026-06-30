Ayurveda & Yoga Guide To Keeping Your 5 Vital Organs Healthy

The Ayurvedic And Yoga Guide To Keeping the 5 Vital Organs Healthy | Pexels Image

We sometimes overlook that good health depends on taking care of our vital organs: the brain, heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys. These organs keep us alive and well. Swami Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, shares why they matter and offers simple Yoga and Ayurvedic tips, along with Patanjali products, to help keep them healthy.

The 5 Vital Organs

The brain controls the nervous system, processes sensory information, manages thoughts, memory, and movement, and manages automatic body functions. The heart is a strong muscle that constantly pumps blood and nutrients throughout the body.

The lungs are the respiratory organs that transfer oxygen into the bloodstream while removing carbon dioxide. The liver acts as the purification and metabolic centre to process the nutrients, cleanses the system of toxins, and creates essential proteins. The kidneys are the urinary system’s filtering organs that eliminate waste products and excess fluids from the blood as urine. It manages your chemical and fluid equilibrium.

Any of them failing or deteriorating leads to the body falling sick or shutting down. The yoga and Ayurveda tips from Swami Ramdev along with Patanjali products will maintain their health.

5 Yoga and Ayurvedic Health Tips for Vital Organs

Liver: According to Swami Ramdev, whatever unhealthy food you eat or overeat, like junk food, synthetic medicine or nutraceuticals, liquor, cigarettes, and alcohol, negatively impacts the liver. “That is why you should do Kapalbhati, Agnisar Kriya, or Nauli Kriya daily for the liver’s health. Or have lauki juice or fruits like pomegranate, papaya, and apple on an empty stomach in the morning.” He suggests Patanjali’s Divya Livogrit Tablet (49 g). It has punarnava, bhumi amla, and makoy. It maintains liver health, boosts metabolism and appetite, and removes issues related to indigestion, constipation, and bloating.

Kidneys: Just like the liver, your kidneys should also be healthy since they filter around 250 litres of water and dirt from the body. Swami Ramdev reveals, “For that, take Livogrit." Consume barley flour or barley porridge once a week. And Kapalbhati is also necessary for the kidneys.”

Lungs: Swami Ramdev suggests yogasanas such as Bhastrika and Anulom Vilom. He suggests taking Patanjali’s Divya Bronchom on an empty stomach in the morning and Divya Swasari Vati and Gold after meals. Divya Swasari Gold (13 Gms) contains ingredients like trikatu churna, swasari ras, and godanti bhasma. Divya Bronchom (35 g) has ingredients like clove, tulsi, cinnamon, mulethi, and amaltas. Both boost respiratory health and treat related issues such as colds, coughs, chest congestion, sore throats and excess phlegm.

Heart: Swami Ramdev suggests doing Anulom Vilom, Bhramair Udgeeth, and Gomukhasan for the heart. Or consume cinnamon after food. Have Divya Cardiogrit Gold Tablets (11 Gms) on an empty stomach for cardiovascular health. It strengthens the heart muscles, manages Vata Dosha, and maintains blood pressure levels. It has ingredients such as yogendra ras, akik pishti, sangeyasav pishti, moti pishti, and arjun.

Brain: Swami Ramdev suggests practising meditation and chanting the Gayatri mantra. He also advises taking Patanjali’s Divya Medha Vati Extra Power and Divya Memorygrit or a spoonful of ghee daily. Divya Medha Vati Extra Power (20 Gms) contains ingredients like brahmi, shankhapushpi, ashwagandha, fennel, and shatavari. Divya Memorygrit (14 g) tablets improve cognitive functioning, retain memory and mental clarity, and treat mental fatigue and stress. It has ingredients such as brahmi, shankhapushpi, malkangani, fennel, ashwagandha, and jatamansi.

Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, feels that healthy vital organs let you live over a hundred years. And yoga, Ayurveda, and Patanjali products are the only solutions for one’s health.