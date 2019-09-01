The art of dressing to stand tall

It is true that taller looks are always appreciated in the beauty and fashion world, but that does not mean being short goes against the concept of beauty. There are many people who want to look taller and there are certain tips to keep in mind to look taller even if you are of average height. The small changes in the way you dress can make a lot of difference.

After all, good things do come in small packages. However, if you feel you would still like to add a few more inches to your height, don those three-inch stilettos and read on...