'That One Friend Who's Just A Call Away': Mumbai Police Posts Helpline Numbers On Friendship Day

Mumbai: Friendship Day is being observed in many countries, including India, on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2026, Mumbai Police shared a thoughtful message on X (formerly Twitter), reminding citizens that the force is always ready to help in times of need. Blending the spirit of friendship with public awareness, the department described itself as "that one friend who's just a call away."

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The post read, "That one friend who's just a call away. Always there for you. Always ready to help." The message was also shared in Marathi, reinforcing Mumbai Police's commitment to assisting citizens whenever they require emergency support.

To make the campaign more engaging, Mumbai Police used friendship-themed graphics featuring important emergency helpline numbers. The post urged people to save these contacts, highlighting that knowing the right helpline can make a significant difference during emergencies.

Friendship Day | Photo Credit: Canva

Mumbai Police shares helpline numbers on Friendship Day

On Sunday, Mumbai Police creatively wished everyone a Happy Friendship Day and shared important emergency helpline numbers.

Among the numbers shared was 112, India's all-in-one emergency response helpline, described as "that one friend who picks up your call, no matter the time or place." The post also highlighted 1930, the national cybercrime financial fraud helpline, calling it "that one friend who knows how to counter scams."

For women's safety, Mumbai Police featured 103, referring to it as "that one friend who's always a girl's girl." Another key number included was 1915, the senior citizens' helpline, described as "that one friend your parents trust the most."

Mumbai Police turned a festive occasion into an opportunity to spread awareness about essential emergency services. The post carried the hashtags #FriendshipDay2026 and #MumbaiHelplines.

Read Also Why Is Friendship Day Celebrated In August In India And July In Many Other Countries?

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Friendship Day

Friendship Day is celebrated to honour the special bond of friendship and appreciate the people who stand by us through every phase of life. The day encourages individuals to express gratitude, strengthen relationships, and create lasting memories with friends. In today's fast-paced world, Friendship Day also serves as a reminder to cherish meaningful connections and acknowledge the importance of having dependable friends in our lives.