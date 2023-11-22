Thanksgiving Special: Three Delicious Mexican Recipes To Celebrate Your Gratitude Meal

The season of gratitude is here and it's time to gather around the table and create cherished memories with a host of Thanksgiving feast. Whether you are hosting a grand celebration or making one dish for a potluck, adding a Mexican touch to the meal will surely make the Thaksgiving gathering delicious and memorable affair.

Mexican Style Puree de Papa Potat

Ingredients

Mash Potato 210 gm, Onion 15 gm, Tomato 15 gm, Green Bell paper 20 gm, Red Bell paper 20 gm, Yellow Bell paper 20 gm, Coriander 15 gm, Butter 20 gm, Cream 25 gm, Parmesan Cheese 7 gm, Jalapeno 15 gm, Mexican Seasoning 10 gm, Lime Juice 3 gm, Salt 5 gm

Method

Take a pan add butter, onion, tomato, bell papers, jalapeno and cook it for 3 to 5 min.

Add mash potatoes, cream, Parmesan Cheese, salt, lime juice, Mexican seasoning and mix well.

Garnish it with micro greens.

Sous Vide Turkey

TWINKLE DALAL

Ingredients

Turkey Leg 280 gm, Mash Potato 100 gm, Blueberry Compote 40 gm, Chicken Jus 50 gm, Butter 60 gm, Thyme 10 gm, Rosemary 10 gm, Oregano 100 gm, Oil 10 gm, Garlic 10 gm, Cream 20 gm

Method:

Pat dry the turkey using paper towels. Season it generously with salt and pepper on both sides.

Place the turkey, fresh thyme, rosemary sprigs, and crushed garlic cloves into a vacuum-sealed bag.

Gently lower the sealed bag into the preheated water bath, ensuring the turkey is fully submerged. Clip the bag to the side of the cooking container to prevent it from floating.

Cook the turkey in the sous vide water bath for approximately 1 to 2 hours.

After the turkey has cooked in the sous vide, remove it from the bag and pat it dry with paper towels.

Serve it as a main dish along with mash potato and blueberry compote.

Mexican Spiced Pollo Wings Con Blueberry Sour Cream

TWINKLE DALAL

Ingredients

Chicken Wings 220 gm, Garlic 10 gm, Mexican Spiced Powder 10 gm, Oregano 7 gm, Thyme 7 gm

Basil 7 gm, Peri peri powder 7 gm, Oil 10 gm, Butter 10 gm, Chipotle Sauce 15 gm, Cream 10 gm, Fresh blueberries 15 gm, Sour cream 25 gm

Preparation

Place the chicken wings in a large bowl add oregano thyme basil garlic Mexican spiced powder peri peri powder oil salt black pepper mix it well and keep it aside for 10 min.

After that grill the chicken wings, then put it in the oven for 10 min.

Take a pan add chicken wings along with oil garlic chipotle sauce cream peri peri powder seasoning and salt toss well and serve it with blueberry sour cream.