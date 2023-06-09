From Greater Than To Saṃsāra; 8 Indian Gins You Must Try This World Gin Day 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023

Greater Than Gin is the pioneer for Indian Gin brands that has created a niche for Indian craft Gins globally

The Permit Room

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin has a balanced flavour with due to a mix of different Indian ingredients like Darjeeling green tea leaves, orange peel, coriander, lemongrass and lemon peel

World Gin Club

Stranger & Sons Gin launched in in 2018 has a citrus peel mix from the Gondhoraj lebu, Indian bergamot and Nagpur oranges that is loved by most Gin lovers

Dhall & Nash Fine Wines

Short Story Dry Gin is a pot-distilled London Dry Gin balanced with 11 botanicals. In terms of flavour it has a solid and fresh juniper, grapefruit, cubeb berries & lemon peel

Instagram

GinGin is a India's only distilled ‘hemp' gin that comprises 9 botanicals that include hemp, along with Himalayan juniper, coriander, rosemary, lavender, caraway seeds, cinnamon, lemongrass, and butterfly pea flower

Instagram

Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin launched in 2028 has a smooth flavour that uses Himalayan juniper berries, botanicals like raw mango, Gondhoraj lebu and turmeric

Instagram

Trading Tides is another homegrown brand that has Australian botanicals like lemon myrtle and river mint, and Indian ingredients like kokum and tamarind

Instagram

Saṃsāra Indian Craft Gin has a wide range of Gins. Make sure to try their Pink Gin

Instagram

