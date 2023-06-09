By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Greater Than Gin is the pioneer for Indian Gin brands that has created a niche for Indian craft Gins globally
The Permit Room
Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin has a balanced flavour with due to a mix of different Indian ingredients like Darjeeling green tea leaves, orange peel, coriander, lemongrass and lemon peel
World Gin Club
Stranger & Sons Gin launched in in 2018 has a citrus peel mix from the Gondhoraj lebu, Indian bergamot and Nagpur oranges that is loved by most Gin lovers
Dhall & Nash Fine Wines
Short Story Dry Gin is a pot-distilled London Dry Gin balanced with 11 botanicals. In terms of flavour it has a solid and fresh juniper, grapefruit, cubeb berries & lemon peel
GinGin is a India's only distilled ‘hemp' gin that comprises 9 botanicals that include hemp, along with Himalayan juniper, coriander, rosemary, lavender, caraway seeds, cinnamon, lemongrass, and butterfly pea flower
Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin launched in 2028 has a smooth flavour that uses Himalayan juniper berries, botanicals like raw mango, Gondhoraj lebu and turmeric
Trading Tides is another homegrown brand that has Australian botanicals like lemon myrtle and river mint, and Indian ingredients like kokum and tamarind
Saṃsāra Indian Craft Gin has a wide range of Gins. Make sure to try their Pink Gin
