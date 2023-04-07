From Bira 91 to Kingfisher, here are 8 beers for the summer that even first-timers can try

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
Godfather is one of the first few home-grown strong beers introduced by DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd. It is made with Indian malts & German bitters
Simba, a homegrown Indian beer is tailor-made for Indians who enjoy drinking it with local spicy food. The brand has gained massive popularity in last few years
Budweiser is popular amongst the urban consumers. The beer, carryies up to 30% rice with an ideal blend of hops and barley malt
Carlsberg -the Danish pilsner has been popular in India due to its pale lager standard and excellent taste
Kingfisher is unarguably the most popular beer brand in India. Most people love its sweet & malty taste that blends well with Indian food
Bira 91, the Indian craft beer is popular among Indian youth due to its beer quality of low bitterness with a mild alcohol content of 4%.
Tuborg's flower and roasted grains flavors are most liked by people. The beer brand is loved by Indians
Corona owned by the Belgian brewing company AB InBev is one of the most popular beer brands in India. The malty sweetness of the beer is what makes it a fan favourite
