Thane: Good News For Foodies! City Gets All-New Luxury Restaurant To Enjoy Cuisines & Celebrate

Foodies in Thane would be delighted to know that their city has recently welcomed a luxury restaurant with a scenic rooftop section, Mansionairre by the Roof. Located in the heart of the region, the eatery looks forward to offering a wide range of world cuisines to people along with some amazing cocktails. Not just that, Mansionairre also promises to spice up the nightlife with fun DJ nights and unparalleled service.

Interiors to win your heart

If you are someone who chooses and walks into a culinary space with much focus on Instagrammable decor, let us tell you this might be your pick. The restaurant covers about 5000 sq. ft. with its well-conceptualised interiors designed by Sumessh Menon. Adding to the panoramic view of Thane's skyline, Mansionairre's ambience comes with art murals, sleek furnishings, and a curated dance floor to set the mood right for romance, party, and celebration.

Talking about the food and the carefully designed menu, Chef Ganesh expressed that the restaurant has a long-running list of items to choose from. It nearly serves everything you can ask for as the array of cuisines go from Continental, Indian, Asian, Japanese, and Italian to, Oriental, Mexican and many more.

Must try dishes

- Deconstruct Sushi

- Edamame Hara Bhara Kebab

- Corn Ribs

- Coconut Sago Pudding

- Hazelnut Mousse Torte

"It was our goal to really bring fine dining and a luxury high-energy bar to Thane and to give people here an unforgettable experience," Karishma Kishnani, Founder & Owner of Mansionairre by the Roof, was quoted as saying in a press release.

Edited and published by Swarna Srikanth